CHICAGO — A teenager has died and at least four others were wounded after a group of people fired shots at another group on Chicago's South Side, authorities said.
A male later was found with a gunshot wound to his leg after he opened fire toward officers responding to the scene about 8:20 p.m. Thursday, Chicago police said in a release. It was not immediately clear whether he was shot by an officer.
A 14-year-old boy wounded during the initial shooting died at a hospital. The others — ages 16 to 21 — were taken to hospitals for treatment.
Two handguns were recovered, police said.
Three officers were taken to hospitals for observation following the shooting.
Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson has begun his first term leading the nation's third-largest city. Johnson struck a positive tone in his inaugural address after being sworn in Monday, even as he faces an influx of migrants in desperate need of shelter, pressure to build support among skeptical business leaders and summer months that historically bring a spike in violent crime. The former union organizer’s ability to turn many progressive proposals into solutions will be immediately tested. Public safety, economic growth across the city and housing affordability top his list of priorities.
