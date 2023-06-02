CHICAGO — A teenager has died and at least four others were wounded after a group of people fired shots at another group on Chicago's South Side, authorities said.

A male later was found with a gunshot wound to his leg after he opened fire toward officers responding to the scene about 8:20 p.m. Thursday, Chicago police said in a release. It was not immediately clear whether he was shot by an officer.

A 14-year-old boy wounded during the initial shooting died at a hospital. The others — ages 16 to 21 — were taken to hospitals for treatment.

Two handguns were recovered, police said.

Three officers were taken to hospitals for observation following the shooting.

