Teen charged in Chicago shooting that left another teen dead, one wounded

CHICAGO - Bail was denied Sunday to a 16-year-old high school sophomore facing first-degree murder and attempted murder charges related to a fatal shooting in the Little Village neighborhood that left a teen from Iowa dead.

Cook County prosecutors accused Kayden Torres of firing several shots at a fleeing vehicle, while his accomplice, a 15-year-old, fired shots inside the vehicle, striking the driver and another male passenger.

Killed was Leonardo Bautista Jr., 16, according to the Cook County medical examiner’s office.

The 15-year-old gunman had been contacted by his ex-girlfriend prior to the shooting to inquire whether he would buy marijuana from her cousin’s boyfriend, who was in town visiting relatives from Iowa, authorities told a judge during an afternoon bail hearing broadcast on YouTube.

The unidentified teen agreed and met with Bautista’s group, which included Bautista’s girlfriend and two cousins who were all sitting in a vehicle parked in an alley in the 2300 block of South Sawyer Avenue around 1:20 p.m., according to prosecutors. After getting inside the rear passenger seat and shaking hands with the occupants, the 15-year-old pulled out a handgun and put it to Bautista’s head.

At that time, Torres allegedly tried to open the rear driver’s side door. but Bautista locked the door. Torres knocked on the window with the butt of a handgun, prosecutors said.

Bautista then tried to drive away, leading Torres to allegedly open fire on the fleeing vehicle, while the 15-year-old fired his weapon inside the vehicle, striking Bautista in the head and body. After the vehicle crashed, the teen shot a 17-year-old cousin twice. The young gunman jumped out of the stopped vehicle and demanded a backpack the wounded cousin had, authorities said. The cousin turned over the bag, and the teen and Torres fled from the alley.

One of the victims recognized Torres from social media photos he had taken with the other gunman prior to the shooting and later identified Torres as one of the gunmen.

Bautista was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital where he was later pronounced dead, according to the medical examiner’s office. A second victim, 17, also went to Mount Sinai for a gunshot wound to the neck, but survived his injury. He remains hospitalized unable to speak but was also able to identify Torres through a photo lineup, prosecutors said.

Authorities added that surveillance video from near the scene corroborated the version of events presented by one of the eyewitnesses.

Torres’ attorney, Liam Kelly, asked the court to deny a petition to deny his client bail, pointing out his young age, attendance in high school and lack of a criminal background. But Judge Mary C. Marubio pointed to the dangers posed in a broad daylight shooting in public before denying bail. Torres is expected to return to court next week. The identity of the second gunman is known to authorities, but he remained at large.

