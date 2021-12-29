Suspect in shooting of Illinois sheriff's deputy arrested in Indiana

BELLEVILLE — A suspect in the shooting and killing of a Wayne County sheriff's deputy is in custody, according to Indiana State Police.
Indiana State Police Sgt. Todd Ringle confirmed that the person suspected of fatally shooting Deputy Sean Riley on I-64 was in custody. Riley was found dead when another officer arrived on the scene. His car was missing from the scene and then found abandoned on I-64.
Indiana State Police were involved in the search for the suspect because of the incident's proximity to the Illinois-Indiana border, Ringle said. He did not name the suspect.
Initially, it was reported that there were two suspects surrounded by police in a house in Carlyle. Ringle said the second individual appeared to be a victim in a hostage situation, and that only one person was in custody.
Riley was responding to call for motorist assistance on I-64 around 5 a.m., according to the sheriff's office. He was found dead when another officer arrived on the scene.
The man arrested also may be connected to a carjacking and shooting another person in St. Peters, Missouri, around 7 a.m., according to the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.
The man carjacked and shot in St. Peters is being treated for non life-threatening injuries.
Riley's body was escorted by multiple Indiana law enforcement agencies to the Vanderburgh County Coroner's office at around 10 a.m., according to 14 News in Evansville. Another escort transported him back to Illinois just after 2:30 p.m.
Tweets from across the U.S. about Illinois deputy killed
NYPD Chaplains Unit
Our thoughts and prayers are with the family, friends and colleagues of Wayne County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Sheriff Sean Riley who was shot and killed in the line of duty. May God grant him eternal rest. #NeverForget pic.twitter.com/DcsjLQmBKG— NYPD Chaplains Unit (@NYPDchaplains) December 29, 2021
Rosemont police
Our thoughts and prayers go out to the family and friends of Wayne County Sheriff's Deputy Sean Riley, who was killed in the line of duty earlier this morning. Rest in Peace Deputy Riley. Thank you for your service. Gone but never forgotten. pic.twitter.com/Vcw8ZXzEDp— RosemontPublicSafety (@RSMTpolicefire) December 29, 2021
National Police Association
🙏RIP Wayne County, Illinois Sheriff's Deputy Sean Riley https://t.co/BxFx1Ol9zz pic.twitter.com/O6BmbQ7IdJ— National Police Association (@NatPoliceAssoc) December 29, 2021
Kennesaw Police Department, Georgia
Our prayers and condolences to the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office, Illinois and the family, friends, and community of Deputy Sheriff Sean Riley 🖤💙💙💙🖤https://t.co/tcs2A99bmB pic.twitter.com/Fw33cMfItC— Kennesaw Police (@KennesawPolice) December 29, 2021
Port Authority Police Benevolent Association, New Jersey
RIP, Wayne County, IL, Dep. Sheriff Sean Riley, E.O.W. 12/29/21. Dep. Riley was fatally shot after responding to assist a motorist on I-64. Sean, rest in the Lord's eternal embrace. Always Honored, Never Forgotten. #WCSO #thesacrificecontinues #PAPDPROTECTSNYNJ #PAPD #PAPBA pic.twitter.com/8GK11LePij— Port Authority PBA (@PAPD911) December 29, 2021
Joliet police
The @JolietPolice send our condolences to the family, friends, & coworkers of Wayne County Sheriff's Office Deputy Sean Riley. Earlier this morning, Deputy Riley responded to a motorist assist on I-64, and was later discovered deceased at the location. Rest In Peace Deputy Riley. pic.twitter.com/47xksIp3az— Joliet Police Department (@JolietPolice) December 29, 2021
Romeoville police
The @JolietPolice send our condolences to the family, friends, & coworkers of Wayne County Sheriff's Office Deputy Sean Riley. Earlier this morning, Deputy Riley responded to a motorist assist on I-64, and was later discovered deceased at the location. Rest In Peace Deputy Riley. pic.twitter.com/47xksIp3az— Joliet Police Department (@JolietPolice) December 29, 2021
Dearborn, Michigan, police
Our condolences to the family, friends, and the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office, Illinois on the #LODD of Deputy Sheriff Sean Riley https://t.co/BsEbDGjFcl pic.twitter.com/uXlIL8ZOJQ— Dearborn Police (@DearbornPolice) December 29, 2021