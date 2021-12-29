 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

topical alert top story

Suspect in shooting of Illinois sheriff's deputy arrested in Indiana

  • 0

BELLEVILLE — A suspect in the shooting and killing of a Wayne County sheriff's deputy is in custody, according to Indiana State Police.

Indiana State Police Sgt. Todd Ringle confirmed that the person suspected of fatally shooting Deputy Sean Riley on I-64 was in custody. Riley was found dead when another officer arrived on the scene. His car was missing from the scene and then found abandoned on I-64.

Indiana State Police were involved in the search for the suspect because of the incident's proximity to the Illinois-Indiana border, Ringle said. He did not name the suspect.

Initially, it was reported that there were two suspects surrounded by police in a house in Carlyle. Ringle said the second individual appeared to be a victim in a hostage situation, and that only one person was in custody.

Riley was responding to call for motorist assistance on I-64 around 5 a.m., according to the sheriff's office. He was found dead when another officer arrived on the scene.

The man arrested also may be connected to a carjacking and shooting another person in St. Peters, Missouri, around 7 a.m., according to the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.

The man carjacked and shot in St. Peters is being treated for non life-threatening injuries.

Riley's body was escorted by multiple Indiana law enforcement agencies to the Vanderburgh County Coroner's office at around 10 a.m., according to 14 News in Evansville. Another escort transported him back to Illinois just after 2:30 p.m.

Omicron Variant Causes Uptick , in Admissions at Children's Hospitals. Officials say COVID-19 infections among children are rising drastically in the United States. CNN reports that on average, pediatric hospitalizations are up 35% in the United States in the last week. Many expect infections to rise further as the holiday season comes to an end. I think we are going to see more numbers now than we have ever seen. , Dr. Stanley Spinner, chief medical officer at Texas Children's Pediatrics & Urgent Care, via CNN. According to CNN, health officials are bracing for the worst. Cases are continuing to rise between Christmas gatherings and we're going to continue to see more numbers this week from that. , Dr. Stanley Spinner, chief medical officer at Texas Children's Pediatrics & Urgent Care, via CNN. Pediatricians across the United States say they expect January to be a busy month for COVID-19 infections. It's almost like you can see the train coming down the track and you're just hoping it doesn't go off the rails. , Dr. Claudia Hoyen, director of pediatric infection control at UH Rainbow Babies and Children's Hospital in Cleveland, via CNN. When infected with Omicron, officials say children are mostly showing mild symptoms. Though children aren't as sick as when infected by previous variants, officials say there are many more symptomatic cases among kids with Omicron. On the last wave, we were impressed by like 80 positives a day and we've had almost 200 positives on some days. , Dr. Roberta DeBiasi, infectious diseases chief at Children's National Hospital, via CNN. On the last wave, we were impressed by like 80 positives a day and we've had almost 200 positives on some days. , Dr. Roberta DeBiasi, infectious diseases chief at Children's National Hospital, via CNN. It's just very, very contagious. , Dr. Roberta DeBiasi, infectious diseases chief at Children's National Hospital, via CNN
0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: The Pantagraph's top 5 stories from the Jelani Day case in 2021

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News