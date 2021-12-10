Suspect in Illinois killings caught in Massachusetts

 Skip to main content
BARNSTABLE, Mass. — A suspect in a double homicide in Illinois has been captured in Massachusetts, state police said.

Carl Curry, 33, was arrested at about 9:30 a.m. Thursday after exiting a relative's home in Hyannis, police said in a statement.

Federal authorities had determined that he might be staying at the home. When police arrived on the scene, the homeowner denied them entry, so officers set up a perimeter and maintained contact with the homeowner.

After about an hour, Curry came out and was taken into custody. He is being held on a fugitive from justice charge in Massachusetts pending rendition proceedings. It's not clear if he has an attorney.

Curry is wanted in connection with the Nov. 13 shooting of two people in Riverside, Illinois, just outside of Chicago, police said.

