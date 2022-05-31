Suspect denied bail in alleged arson attack on Chicago's ‘Walking Man’

WILLIAM LEE
CHICAGO — A Melrose Park man facing charges in the recent attack on a local figure known as “Walking Man” was denied bail in court Monday.
Joseph Guardia, 27, is charged with attempted first-degree murder and aggravated arson in connection with the May 25 attack on Joseph Kromelis, who was set on fire. Police arrested Guardia Friday, two days after authorities released stills from surveillance video showing the attacker.
At a hearing Monday, Assistant State’s Attorney Danny Hanichak said surveillance video shows Guardia approaching the sleeping Kromelis with a McDonald’s cup in hand. Guardia stood over Kromelis for 16 seconds, briefly walked away, returned, poured the cup over the sleeping man’s head and lit him on fire, the prosecutor said.
“This defendant did not target someone he got in an argument with, someone who wronged him, or someone that he even knew,” Hanichak said. “This defendant decided to target the most vulnerable person possible: a 75-year-old homeless man sleeping on the street.”
Surveillance video later captured the attacker as he boarded a Blue Line “L” train, then eventually transferred to a Pace bus at the end of the line in Forest Park.
Guardia was arrested after a Melrose Park resident recognized him and notified the police, Judge Charles Beach II said. At the time of his arrest, Guardia was wearing the same clothing seen in the video, Beach said.
Hanichak said Guardia admitted in recorded statements to finding a McDonald’s cup filled with gasoline and setting a pile of blankets on fire. Guardia said he was not aware that a person was underneath the blankets, the prosecutor said.
In denying bond to Guardia, Beach called the nature of the attack “horrifying” and found that the defendant was a threat to the community.
Guardia was also wanted on two separate arrest warrants for burglary, according to court records.
Police have said Kromelis was resting or sleeping in the 400 block of North Lower Wabash Avenue when he was attacked early Wednesday.
At the bond hearing, Hanichak described a horrifying scene in which Kromelis remained on fire for approximately three minutes, trying to extinguish the flames on his body as he slumped against the wall. Two Trump Tower security guards rushed to aid Kromelis and comfort him until emergency responders arrived, the prosecutor said.
Paramedics took Kromelis to Northwestern Memorial Hospital, where he was listed in critical condition. Authorities said he suffered burns “to nearly half his body.” He was later transferred to Stroger Hospital’s burn unit. Kromelis is sedated, and doctors do not expect him to survive the injuries, Hanichak said.
Kromelis remained in critical condition Monday at the hospital.
Known for his long wavy hair, thick mustache, stylish dress and quiet demeanor as he strolled through downtown for decades, Kromelis has been featured in news stories and videos and a documentary. Kromelis once told the Tribune he “roams as a way of life.”
Counties with the highest rate of food insecure children in Illinois
Food insecurity is a widespread problem in the United States, with people experiencing food insecurity in every single county in the nation. The nonprofit Feeding America describes food insecurity as “a lack of consistent access to enough food for every person in a household to live an active, healthy life.”
Food insecurity hits children particularly hard. The USDA estimates that more than 5.3 million children lived in food-insecure households in
2019. The COVID-19 pandemic put further strain on households already experiencing food hardship, with Feeding America estimating that 13 million children may experience food insecurity in 2021—that’s one in six children. Not having consistent access to enough food can affect cognitive abilities, overall health, moods, and attention spans—not to mention the psychological effects of living with scarcity. Stacker compiled a list of counties in Illinois with the highest rate of food insecure children using data from Feeding America. Counties are ranked by highest percent of children with food insecurity as of 2019. You may also like: Best counties to live in Illinois
Nyttend // Wikimedia Commons
#50. Bond County
- Child food insecurity rate: 14.6%
--- Number of food insecure children: 460
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 72.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 29.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 10.7%
Canva
#49. Pike County
- Child food insecurity rate: 14.6%
--- Number of food insecure children: 520
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 92.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 8.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 11.9%
Mingusboodle // Wikimedia Commons
#48. Bureau County
- Child food insecurity rate: 14.7%
--- Number of food insecure children: 1,050
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 84.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 16.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 10.7%
Kepper66 // Wikimedia Commons
#46. Greene County
- Child food insecurity rate: 14.9%
--- Number of food insecure children: 410
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 85.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 15.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 11.7%
Boscophotos // Wikimedia Commons
#45. Randolph County
- Child food insecurity rate: 14.9%
--- Number of food insecure children: 920
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 85.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 15.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 10.8%
Canva
#44. Scott County
- Child food insecurity rate: 15.0%
--- Number of food insecure children: 160
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 73.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 28.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 11.3%
Nyttend // Wikimedia Commons
#43. Jasper County
- Child food insecurity rate: 15.1%
--- Number of food insecure children: 340
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 55.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 45.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 12.9%
Canva
#42. Clark County
- Child food insecurity rate: 15.1%
--- Number of food insecure children: 550
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 82.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 18.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 11.4%
Canva
#41. Kankakee County
- Child food insecurity rate: 15.1%
--- Number of food insecure children: 3,850
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 63.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 37.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 11.1%
MrHarman // Wikimedia Commons
#40. Macoupin County
- Child food insecurity rate: 15.4%
--- Number of food insecure children: 1,490
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 78.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 22.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 11.7%
Coalfather // Wikimedia Commons
#39. LaSalle County
- Child food insecurity rate: 15.4%
--- Number of food insecure children: 3,650
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 76.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 24.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 11.6%
Teemu08 // Wikimedia Commons
#38. Calhoun County
- Child food insecurity rate: 15.5%
--- Number of food insecure children: 160
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 56.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 44.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 12.0%
Nyttend // Wikimedia Commons
#37. Peoria County
- Child food insecurity rate: 15.6%
--- Number of food insecure children: 6,800
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 65.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 35.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 11.4%
Canva
#36. Livingston County
- Child food insecurity rate: 15.7%
--- Number of food insecure children: 1,220
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 86.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 14.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 12.2%
IvoShandor // Wikimedia Commons
#35. Rock Island County
- Child food insecurity rate: 15.8%
--- Number of food insecure children: 5,090
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 69.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 31.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 10.9%
Farragutful // Wikimedia Commons
#34. Sangamon County
- Child food insecurity rate: 15.8%
--- Number of food insecure children: 6,990
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 58.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 42.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 11.2%
Larry D. Moore // Wikimedia Commons
#33. White County
- Child food insecurity rate: 15.9%
--- Number of food insecure children: 480
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 85.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 15.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 12.4%
Nyttend // Wikimedia Commons
#32. Fulton County
- Child food insecurity rate: 15.9%
--- Number of food insecure children: 1,110
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 79.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 21.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 12.2%
Canva
#31. Stephenson County
- Child food insecurity rate: 16.0%
--- Number of food insecure children: 1,550
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 85.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 15.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 11.4%
Canva
#30. Williamson County
- Child food insecurity rate: 16.0%
--- Number of food insecure children: 2,350
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 73.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 27.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 12.7%
Canva
#29. Ford County
- Child food insecurity rate: 16.3%
--- Number of food insecure children: 490
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 83.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 17.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 12.3%
Canva
#28. Hancock County
- Child food insecurity rate: 16.4%
--- Number of food insecure children: 620
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 83.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 17.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 11.6%
Canva
#27. Morgan County
- Child food insecurity rate: 16.5%
--- Number of food insecure children: 1,070
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 74.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 26.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 12.1%
Nyttend // Wikimedia Commons
#26. St. Clair County
- Child food insecurity rate: 16.6%
--- Number of food insecure children: 10,290
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 56.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 45.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 10.6%
Xing979 // Wikimedia Commons
#25. Coles County
- Child food insecurity rate: 17.2%
--- Number of food insecure children: 1,600
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 78.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 22.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 14.2%
Bubba73 (Jud McCranie) // Wikimedia Commons
#24. Wayne County
- Child food insecurity rate: 17.3%
--- Number of food insecure children: 650
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 90.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 10.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 12.5%
Canva
#23. Stark County
- Child food insecurity rate: 17.6%
--- Number of food insecure children: 210
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 76.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 24.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 12.3%
Canva
#22. Winnebago County
- Child food insecurity rate: 17.6%
--- Number of food insecure children: 11,820
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 75.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 25.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 12.1%
Alexbaumgarner // Wikimedia
#21. Mason County
- Child food insecurity rate: 18.0%
--- Number of food insecure children: 510
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 98.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 2.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 12.9%
Canva
#20. Knox County
- Child food insecurity rate: 18.1%
--- Number of food insecure children: 1,810
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 80.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 20.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 13.5%
Canva
#19. Clay County
- Child food insecurity rate: 18.2%
--- Number of food insecure children: 550
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 92.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 8.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 14.0%
Nyttend // Wikimedia Commons
#18. Fayette County
- Child food insecurity rate: 18.3%
--- Number of food insecure children: 810
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 82.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 18.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 13.1%
Canva
#17. Massac County
- Child food insecurity rate: 18.4%
--- Number of food insecure children: 590
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 82.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 18.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 14.3%
Nyttend // Wikimedia Commons
#16. Macon County
- Child food insecurity rate: 18.6%
--- Number of food insecure children: 4,370
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 64.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 36.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 12.8%
Archedamian // Wikimedia Commons
#15. Perry County
- Child food insecurity rate: 18.7%
--- Number of food insecure children: 760
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 75.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 25.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 13.1%
Nyttend // Wikimedia Commons
#14. Montgomery County
- Child food insecurity rate: 18.7%
--- Number of food insecure children: 1,080
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 82.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 18.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 13.0%
Canva
#13. Jackson County
- Child food insecurity rate: 18.8%
--- Number of food insecure children: 2,000
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 75.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 25.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 14.9%
Canva
#12. Union County
- Child food insecurity rate: 18.9%
--- Number of food insecure children: 680
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 78.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 22.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 14.1%
Canva
#11. Pope County
- Child food insecurity rate: 19.0%
--- Number of food insecure children: 120
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 80.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 20.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 14.7%
Nyttend // Wikimedia Commons
#10. Hardin County
- Child food insecurity rate: 19.2%
--- Number of food insecure children: 130
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 56.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 44.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 14.2%
Daniel Schwen // Wikimedia Commons
#9. Lawrence County
- Child food insecurity rate: 19.6%
--- Number of food insecure children: 570
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 76.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 24.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 13.7%
Canva
#8. Marion County
- Child food insecurity rate: 19.6%
--- Number of food insecure children: 1,700
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 80.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 20.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 13.8%
Nyttend // Wikimedia Commons
#7. Franklin County
- Child food insecurity rate: 19.9%
--- Number of food insecure children: 1,720
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 87.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 13.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 15.7%
Nyttend // Wikimedia Commons
#6. Vermilion County
- Child food insecurity rate: 19.9%
--- Number of food insecure children: 3,660
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 70.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 30.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 13.2%
Nyttend // Wikimedia Commons
#5. Jefferson County
- Child food insecurity rate: 20.2%
--- Number of food insecure children: 1,700
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 72.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 28.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 13.2%
Canva
#4. Saline County
- Child food insecurity rate: 21.7%
--- Number of food insecure children: 1,130
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 88.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 12.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 16.2%
Canva
#3. Gallatin County
- Child food insecurity rate: 22.3%
--- Number of food insecure children: 230
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 87.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 13.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 15.9%
Canva
#2. Pulaski County
- Child food insecurity rate: 24.4%
--- Number of food insecure children: 290
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 74.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 26.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 14.7%
Nyttend // Wikimedia Commons
#1. Alexander County
- Child food insecurity rate: 28.6%
--- Number of food insecure children: 420
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 60.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 40.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 16.3%
Nyttend // Wikimedia Commons
