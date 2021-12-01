COVID updates, around the world: The U.S. says all adults “should” get a booster shot. South Africa’s early Omicron research suggests “mild” symptoms. And Greece makes shots mandatory for ages 60+ and will issue monthly fines to those who remain unvaccinated.
BOSTON — An Illinois-based company falsely marketed and
sold a fake hand sanitizer to school districts across Massachusetts, Attorney General Maura Healey said Tuesday.
In a complaint filed Monday in Suffolk Superior Court, prosecutors alleged the Rolling Meadows company claimed the sanitizer could kill the
COVID-19 virus and provide a multi-hour barrier against the virus without the need for reapplication.
The complaint alleges that School Health Corporation violated the Massachusetts False Claims Act when it misled school districts in Framingham, Winchester, Nahant, Swampscott and New Bedford, the Bridgewater-Raynham and Wachusett Regional School Districts and the City of Malden, into purchasing more than $100,000 worth of “Theraworx Protect” at the beginning of the pandemic between March and July last year.
Throughout the past year, U.S. Rep. Rodney Davis, R-Taylorville, made clear his preference to continue serving Central Illinois in Washington — if only Springfield Democrats controlling the once-a-decade redistricting process would let him.
The company claimed that the product was an effective alternative to prevent the spread of COVID-19 when, in fact, it did not contain any of the key ingredients in hand sanitizer, according to the complaint.
An email to the company seeking comment was not immediately returned.
“This company exploited fears around a growing public health crisis in order to profit by selling a bogus hand sanitizer to schools looking to stop the spread,” Healey said in a written statement.
According to documents and emails obtained during the attorney general's investigation, both customers and employees of School Health Corporation questioned the company’s statements about Theraworx Protect’s performance and ingredients.
The complaint also alleges that company staff acknowledged in an email to a client in March 2020 that it had no reliable or scientific evidence to back up claims that the product was effective in combatting the spread of the COVID-19 virus.
Despite this, School Health Corporation continued to falsely market the product to public entities as a way to kill the virus, the complaint alleges.
48 photos of Bears victory over Lions
Bears Lions Football
Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell yells from the sideline during the second half of an NFL football game against the Chicago Bears, Thursday, Nov. 25, 2021, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
Paul Sancya
Bears Lions Football
Chicago Bears quarterback Andy Dalton holds a silver football trophy after the second half of an NFL football game against the Detroit Lions, Thursday, Nov. 25, 2021, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
Paul Sancya
Bears Lions Football
Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell on the sideline during the second half of an NFL football game against the Chicago Bears, Thursday, Nov. 25, 2021, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
Paul Sancya
Bears Lions Football
Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff runs onto the field during the second half of an NFL football game against the Chicago Bears, Thursday, Nov. 25, 2021, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
Paul Sancya
Bears Lions Football
Detroit Lions offensive tackle Taylor Decker (68) plays during the second half of an NFL football game against the Chicago Bears, Thursday, Nov. 25, 2021, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
Paul Sancya
Bears Lions Football
Chicago Bears running back David Montgomery (32) runs during the second half of an NFL football game against the Detroit Lions, Thursday, Nov. 25, 2021, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
Paul Sancya
Bears Lions Football
Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell on the sideline during the second half of an NFL football game against the Chicago Bears, Thursday, Nov. 25, 2021, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
Paul Sancya
Bears Lions Football
Chicago Bears wide receiver Darnell Mooney runs during the second half of an NFL football game against the Detroit Lions, Thursday, Nov. 25, 2021, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Duane Burleson)
Duane Burleson
Bears Lions Football
Chicago Bears wide receiver Darnell Mooney runs during the second half of an NFL football game against the Detroit Lions, Thursday, Nov. 25, 2021, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Duane Burleson)
Duane Burleson
Bears Lions Football
Members of the Detroit Lions cheerleaders perform during the second half of an NFL football game against the Chicago Bears, Thursday, Nov. 25, 2021, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
Paul Sancya
Bears Lions Football
Chicago Bears wide receiver Darnell Mooney runs during the second half of an NFL football game against the Detroit Lions, Thursday, Nov. 25, 2021, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Duane Burleson)
Duane Burleson
Bears Lions Football
Chicago Bears wide receiver Darnell Mooney (11) runs a pattern during the second half of an NFL football game against the Detroit Lions, Thursday, Nov. 25, 2021, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Duane Burleson)
Duane Burleson
Bears Lions Football
Chicago Bears wide receiver Darnell Mooney (11) runs a pattern during the second half of an NFL football game against the Detroit Lions, Thursday, Nov. 25, 2021, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Duane Burleson)
Duane Burleson
Bears Lions Football
Chicago Bears outside linebacker Christian Jones reacts during the second half of an NFL football game against the Detroit Lions, Thursday, Nov. 25, 2021, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Duane Burleson)
Duane Burleson
Bears Lions Football
Chicago Bears outside linebacker Robert Quinn plays during the second half of an NFL football game against the Detroit Lions, Thursday, Nov. 25, 2021, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Duane Burleson)
Duane Burleson
Bears Lions Football
Chicago Bears center Sam Mustipher plays during the second half of an NFL football game against the Detroit Lions, Thursday, Nov. 25, 2021, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Duane Burleson)
Duane Burleson
Bears Lions Football
Chicago Bears offensive tackle Larry Borom plays during the second half of an NFL football game against the Detroit Lions, Thursday, Nov. 25, 2021, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Duane Burleson)
Duane Burleson
Bears Lions Football
Chicago Bears wide receiver Darnell Mooney (11) is pulled down by Detroit Lions safety Dean Marlowe during the second half of an NFL football game, Thursday, Nov. 25, 2021, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Duane Burleson)
Duane Burleson
Bears Lions Football
Chicago Bears offensive tackle Jason Peters plays during the second half of an NFL football game against the Detroit Lions Thursday, Nov. 25, 2021, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Duane Burleson)
Duane Burleson
Bears Lions Football
Chicago Bears wide receiver Darnell Mooney (11) goes up against Detroit Lions cornerback Jerry Jacobs (39) during the second half of an NFL football game, Thursday, Nov. 25, 2021, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Duane Burleson)
Duane Burleson
Bears Lions Football
Detroit Lions running back Godwin Igwebuike (35) rushes during the second half of an NFL football game against the Chicago Bears, Thursday, Nov. 25, 2021, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Duane Burleson)
Duane Burleson
Bears Lions Football
Detroit Lions nose tackle Alim McNeill (54) reacts after a play during the second half of an NFL football game against the Chicago Bears, Thursday, Nov. 25, 2021, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
Paul Sancya
Bears Lions Football
Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown runs during the second half of an NFL football game against the Chicago Bears, Thursday, Nov. 25, 2021, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
Paul Sancya
Bears Lions Football
Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown runs during the second half of an NFL football game against the Chicago Bears, Thursday, Nov. 25, 2021, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
Paul Sancya
Bears Lions Football
Chicago Bears quarterback Andy Dalton scrambles during the second half of an NFL football game against the Detroit Lions, Thursday, Nov. 25, 2021, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
Paul Sancya
Bears Lions Football
Chicago Bears quarterback Andy Dalton scrambles during the second half of an NFL football game against the Detroit Lions, Thursday, Nov. 25, 2021, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
Paul Sancya
Bears Lions Football
Chicago Bears wide receiver Darnell Mooney runs a play during the second half of an NFL football game against the Detroit Lions, Thursday, Nov. 25, 2021, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
Paul Sancya
Bears Lions Football
Chicago Bears outside linebacker Christian Jones plays during the second half of an NFL football game against the Detroit Lions, Thursday, Nov. 25, 2021, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
Paul Sancya
Bears Lions Football
Chicago Bears wide receiver Darnell Mooney runs a pattern during the second half of an NFL football game against the Detroit Lions, Thursday, Nov. 25, 2021, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
Paul Sancya
Bears Lions Football
Detroit Lions wide receiver Josh Reynolds addresses the media after an NFL football game against the Chicago Bears, Thursday, Nov. 25, 2021, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
Paul Sancya
Bears Lions Football
Detroit Lions offensive tackle Taylor Decker addresses the media after an NFL football game against the Chicago Bears, Thursday, Nov. 25, 2021, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
Paul Sancya
Bears Lions Football
Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff addresses the media after an NFL football game against the Chicago Bears, Thursday, Nov. 25, 2021, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
Paul Sancya
Bears Lions Football
Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell addresses the media after an NFL football game against the Chicago Bears, Thursday, Nov. 25, 2021, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
Paul Sancya
Bears Lions Football
Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell addresses the media after an NFL football game against the Chicago Bears, Thursday, Nov. 25, 2021, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
Paul Sancya
Bears Lions Football
Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell addresses the media after an NFL football game against the Chicago Bears, Thursday, Nov. 25, 2021, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
Paul Sancya
Bears Lions Football
Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell addresses the media after an NFL football game against the Chicago Bears, Thursday, Nov. 25, 2021, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
Paul Sancya
Bears Lions Football
Detroit Lions running back D'Andre Swift (32) rushes during the first half of an NFL football game against the Chicago Bears, Thursday, Nov. 25, 2021, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Duane Burleson)
Duane Burleson
Bears Lions Football
Chicago Bears tight end Cole Kmet addresses the media after an NFL football game against the Detroit Lions, Thursday, Nov. 25, 2021, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Duane Burleson)
Duane Burleson
Bears Lions Football
Chicago Bears head coach Matt Nagy addresses the media after an NFL football game against the Detroit Lions, Thursday, Nov. 25, 2021, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Duane Burleson)
Duane Burleson
Bears Lions Football
Chicago Bears kicker Cairo Santos addresses the media after an NFL football game against the Detroit Lions, Thursday, Nov. 25, 2021, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Duane Burleson)
Duane Burleson
Bears Lions Football
Chicago Bears wide receiver Darnell Mooney addresses the media after an NFL football game against the Detroit Lions, Thursday, Nov. 25, 2021, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Duane Burleson)
Duane Burleson
Bears Lions Football
Chicago Bears quarterback Andy Dalton addresses the media after an NFL football game against the Detroit Lions, Thursday, Nov. 25, 2021, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Duane Burleson)
Duane Burleson
Bears Lions Football
Chicago Bears quarterback Andy Dalton addresses the media after an NFL football game against the Detroit Lions, Thursday, Nov. 25, 2021, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Duane Burleson)
Duane Burleson
Bears Lions Football
Chicago Bears quarterback Andy Dalton (14) passes in the second half adopted during an NFL football game, Thursday, Nov. 25, 2021, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Rick Osentoski)
Rick Osentoski
Bears Lions Football
Detroit Lions defensive end Jessie Lemonier (52) outside linebacker Charles Harris (53) and defensive tackle Levi Onwuzurike (75) try to block a field goal attempt in the second half against the Chicago Bears during an NFL football game, Thursday, Nov. 25, 2021, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Rick Osentoski)
Rick Osentoski
Bears Lions Football
Chicago Bears running back David Montgomery (32) rushes in the second half against the Detroit Lions during an NFL football game, Thursday, Nov. 25, 2021, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Rick Osentoski)
Rick Osentoski
Bears Lions Football
Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) passes in the second half against the Chicago Bears during an NFL football game, Thursday, Nov. 25, 2021, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Rick Osentoski)
Rick Osentoski
Bears Lions Football
Chicago Bears kicker Cairo Santos (2) on the sideline in the second half against the Detroit Lions during an NFL football game, Thursday, Nov. 25, 2021, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Rick Osentoski)
Rick Osentoski
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.