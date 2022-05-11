Suburban Chicago woman guilty of not giving son proper care

WAUKEGAN — A jury convicted a suburban Chicago woman of involuntary manslaughter Tuesday for failing to give her son the medical care he required after a heart transplant.

Jennifer Stroud, 41, of Park City, also was found guilty of endangering the life of a child. She faces up to 14 years in prison at her July 21 sentencing, the Daily Herald of Arlington Heights reported.

Jason Stroud, 11, was a sixth-grader at Woodland Middle School in Gurnee when he died on Sept. 11, 2016, four years after undergoing his transplant.

"Both parents knew that Jason's transplant required lifetime care, and they knew the risks of failing him," said Eric Kalata, assistant Lake County state's attorney. "They were reckless with his life."

Stroud's attorney, Elliot A. Pinsel, said he was disappointed with the verdict.

Stroud, her then-husband David Stroud and Jason moved from Milwaukee to Park City in 2015. The couple were expected to take Jason to Lurie Children's Hospital in Chicago for regular visits and provide him daily medication to prevent his body from rejecting the heart, authorities said.

When Jason missed several hospital appointments from December 2015 to August 2016, the Illinois Department of Children and Family Services investigated, authorities said.

David and Jennifer Stroud were co-defendants at one point, but the case was severed after the couple filed for divorce in July 2017.

David Stroud pleaded guilty to involuntary manslaughter in May 2019 and was sentenced to five years in prison.

