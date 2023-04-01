ASSOCIATED PRESS
JOLIET — A suburban Chicago teen accused of fatally shooting his 17-year-old girlfriend, a 9-year-old girl and the child's father was told Thursday a grand jury has indicted him on three charges of first-degree murder.
Byrion Montgomery, 17, of Bolingbrook, went before a Will County judge and was informed that the grand jury indicted him in the March 5 slayings of 40-year-old Cartez Daniels, 17-year-old Samiya A. Shelton-Tilman and Sanai Daniels, 9.
Judge Dave Carlson told Montgomery, who is currently being held at the River Valley Juvenile Detention Center in Joliet, that he will be transferred to the Will County Jail after he turns 18 on April 27, the Arlington Heights Daily Herald reported.
Carlson also granted an order to have Montgomery submit to DNA testing.
The 13-count indictment contained the same adult charges that were filed against Montgomery on March 6. They include multiple counts of first-degree murder, attempted first-degree murder, home invasion, aggravated battery and aggravated unlawful use of a weapon.
Montgomery has pleaded not guilty. He is being held in lieu of bail set at $20 million.
The attempted murder charge stems from the shooting of Tania Stewart, 34, the fiancee of Cartez Daniels and mother of Shelton-Tilman and Daniels. Stewart survived.
The shootings took place in Bolingbrook, about 30 miles west of Chicago.
Police have said Shelton-Tillman and Montgomery dated.
Photos: Pritzker sworn in for second term
Former Secretary of State Jesse White is applauded Monday after Gov. J.B. Pritzker thanked him for his years of service and lauded his legacy.
Gov. J.B. Pritzker claps during his address to the crowd at the Bank of Springfield Center after taking the oath of office for his second term as governor of Illinois on Monday.
Gov. J.B. Pritzker claps during his address to the crowd at the Bank of Springfield Center after taking the oath of office for his second term as governor of Illinois on Monday.
Gov. J.B. Pritzker speaks to the crowd at the Bank of Springfield Center after taking the oath of office for his second term as governor Monday, Jan. 9
Gov. J.B. Pritzker embraces his family after he is sworn in for his second term on Monday at Bank of Springfield Center, 1 Convention Center Plaza, Springfield. The oath was administered by Mary Jane Theis, Chief Justice of the Supreme Court of Illinois, left.
Surrounded by his family, Gov. J.B. Pritzker shakes hands with Mary Jane Theis, Chief Justice of the Supreme Court of Illinois, after taking the oath of office for his second term as governor on Monday at the Bank of Springfield Center, 1 Convention Center Plaza, Springfield.
Illinois Supreme Court Chief Justice Mary Jane Theis swears in Gov. J.B. Pritzker for his second term as governor of Illinois on Monday at the Bank of Springfield Center, 1 Convention Center Plaza, Springfield.
Gov. J.B. Pritzker takes the oath of office for his second term as governor of Illinois on Monday, Jan. 9 at the Bank of Springfield Center, 1 Convention Center Plaza, Springfield.
Gov. J.B. Pritzker takes the oath of office for his second term as governor with his family beside him on Monday at Bank of Springfield Center, 1 Convention Center Plaza, Springfield. He is sworn in by Mary Jane Theis, Chief Justice of the Supreme Court of Illinois.
Tiffany Mathis sings "Lift Every Voice and Sing" before Governor J.B. Pritzker takes the oath of office for his second term on Monday at Bank of Springfield Center, 1 Convention Center Plaza, Springfield.
Mary Jane Theis, Chief Justice of the Supreme Court of Illinois, swears in Gov. J.B. Pritzker for his second term as governor of Illinois on Monday, Jan. 9 at the Bank of Springfield Center, 1 Convention Center Plaza, Springfield.
Gov. J.B. Pritzker is joined on stage by his wife M.K. Pritzker and two children before taking the oath of office for his second term as governor of Illinois on Monday. Inauguration events were held at the Bank of Springfield Center, 1 Convention Center Plaza, Springfield.
Lt. Gov. Juliana Stratton walks on stage, waving to the crowd at the Bank of Springfield Center on Monday, before taking the oath of office for her second term.
Lt. Gov. Juliana Stratton speaks to the crowd after taking the oath of office for her second term on Monday, Jan. 9 at Bank of Springfield Center, 1 Convention Center Plaza, Springfield.
Secretary of State Alexi Giannoulias speaks Monday after he is sworn in, becoming the first person to hold the office after Jesse White's 24-year run.
Secretary of State Alexi Giannoulias points to former Secretary of State Jesse White on Monday at Bank of Springfield Center, 1 Convention Center Plaza, Springfield, after Giannoulias was sworn in.
Illinois Treasurer Michael Frerichs speaks on Monday at Bank of Springfield Center, 1 Convention Center Plaza, Springfield after his third inauguration.
Gov. J.B. Pritzker and his wife enjoy a dance at Pritzker's second inaugural ball.
Gov. J.B. Pritzker and his wife enjoy a dance at Pritzker's second inaugural ball.
Gov. J.B. Pritzker and his wife enjoy a dance at Pritzker's second inaugural ball.
Gov. J.B. Pritzker and his wife enjoy a dance at Pritzker's second inaugural ball.
Gov. J.B. Pritzker and his wife enjoy a dance at Pritzker's second inaugural ball.
Gov. J.B. Pritzker and his wife enjoy a dance at Pritzker's second inaugural ball.
Gov. J.B. Pritzker dances with his wife, M.K. Pritzker, during the governor's inauguration celebration at the Exposition Building, Illinois State Fairgrounds in Springfield.
Gov. J.B. Pritzker dances with his wife, M.K. Pritzker, during the governor's inauguration celebration at the Exposition Building, Illinois State Fairgrounds in Springfield.
Gov. J.B. Pritzker dances with his wife, M.K. Pritzker, during the governor's inauguration celebration at the Exposition Building, Illinois State Fairgrounds in Springfield.
Gov. J.B. Pritzker dances with his wife, M.K. Pritzker, during the governor's inauguration celebration at the Exposition Building, Illinois State Fairgrounds in Springfield.
Gov. J.B. Pritzker dances with his wife, M.K. Pritzker, during the first dance on Monday during the governor's inauguration celebration at the Exposition Building, Illinois State Fairgrounds in Springfield.
Gov. J.B. Pritzker dances with his wife, M.K. Pritzker, during the first dance on Monday during the governor's inauguration celebration at the Exposition Building, Illinois State Fairgrounds in Springfield.
Gov. J.B. Pritzker and his wife, M.K. Pritzker, wave to supporters during the governor's inauguration celebration at the Exposition Building, Illinois State Fairgrounds in Springfield.
