Suburban Chicago police fatally shoot knife-wielding woman

FLOSSMOOR — Suburban Chicago police investigating a domestic disturbance fatally shot a 64-year-old woman Sunday who was armed with a knife when officers arrived at the door of her apartment, police said.
Officers shot the woman, who was identified by the Cook County medical examiner's office as Madeline Miller. She was pronounced dead shortly after 1 p.m. Sunday at a hospital in Hazel Crest, the medical examiner's office said.
Miller suffered multiple gunshot wounds and her death was ruled a homicide by the medical examiner, the Daily Southtown reported.
State police said no Flossmoor officers were injured in the incident.
Flossmoor police Chief Tod Kamleiter confirmed that the woman was armed with a knife, but declined to comment further in a statement, saying the shooting remains under investigation.
