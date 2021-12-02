Suburban Chicago police fatally shoot armed man firing guns

BUFFALO GROVE — Suburban Chicago police officers fatally shot an armed man early Thursday after he refused to comply with officers' orders as he walked toward them while firing two handguns, police said.
Buffalo Grove police said the man in his 20s called 911 and when officers arrived about 12:30 a.m. he had two handguns he was firing in the air as he walked toward the officers in a vacant parking lot.
Buffalo Grove Deputy Police Chief Mike Szos said officers ordered the man to stop and, when he continued toward them, the officers opened fire, striking him.
The officers began providing the man with first aid but he was pronounced dead at the scene in the village located about 30 miles northwest of downtown Chicago, police said.
The man's name was not immediately released, but the Cook County medical examiner's office said he was a 25-year-old resident of Elgin, the Chicago Sun-Times reported.
Szos said police were investigating whether the man's death was a case of "suicide by cop," since he called police himself and then refused to drop his guns.
The Lake County Major Crimes Task Force was investigating the officers' use of force.
Photos: Toys roll in for kids at drive hosted by Cardinals Care and the Red Cross
Cardinals Care, Red Cross team to collect holiday gifts
Carol Miller and her dog Ollie are surprised with hot chocolate from Fredbird after dropping off gifts outside Busch Stadium during a toy drive hosted by Cardinals Care and the American Red Cross on Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021. The gifts will be distributed to children at Scott Air Force Base and four non-profit agencies that help children in St. Louis.
rcohen@post-dispatch.com
Robert Cohen
Cardinals Care, Red Cross team to collect holiday gifts
Cleveland LaFlore of Florissant, drops off gifts to Nancy Linda of the St. Louis Cardinals outside Busch Stadium during a toy drive hosted by Cardinals Care and the American Red Cross on Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021. The gifts will be distributed to children at Scott Air Force Base and four non-profit agencies that help children in St. Louis.
rcohen@post-dispatch.com
Robert Cohen
Cardinals Care, Red Cross team to collect holiday gifts
Fredbird takes a short drive with Vicky Jackson of Collinsville after Jackson donated gifts at a toy drive hosted by Cardinals Care and the American Red Cross on Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021 outside Busch Stadium. The gifts will be distributed to children at Scott Air Force Base and four non-profit agencies that help children in St. Louis.
rcohen@post-dispatch.com
Robert Cohen
Cardinals Care, Red Cross team to collect holiday gifts
Tank, an explosives detection dog handled by Elaine Carter, sniffs holiday gifts dropped off by Cardinals fans outside Busch Stadium during a toy drive by Cardinals Care and the American Red Cross on Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021. The gifts will be distributed to children at Scott Air Force Base and four non-profit agencies that help children in St. Louis.
rcohen@post-dispatch.com
Robert Cohen
Cardinals Care, Red Cross team to collect holiday gifts
Gifts are stacked inside Busch Stadium during a toy drive hosted by Cardinals Care and the American Red Cross on Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021. The gifts will be distributed to children at Scott Air Force Base and four non-profit agencies that help children in St. Louis.
rcohen@post-dispatch.com
Robert Cohen
Cardinals Care, Red Cross team to collect holiday gifts
Fredbird collects gifts delivered by Cardinals fans outside Busch Stadium during a toy drive hosted by Cardinals Care and the American Red Cross on Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021. The gifts will be distributed to children at Scott Air Force Base and four non-profit agencies that help children in St. Louis.
rcohen@post-dispatch.com
Robert Cohen
