Suburban Chicago police fatally shoot armed man firing guns

BUFFALO GROVE — Suburban Chicago police officers fatally shot an armed man early Thursday after he refused to comply with officers' orders as he walked toward them while firing two handguns, police said.

Buffalo Grove police said the man in his 20s called 911 and when officers arrived about 12:30 a.m. he had two handguns he was firing in the air as he walked toward the officers in a vacant parking lot.

Buffalo Grove Deputy Police Chief Mike Szos said officers ordered the man to stop and, when he continued toward them, the officers opened fire, striking him.

The officers began providing the man with first aid but he was pronounced dead at the scene in the village located about 30 miles northwest of downtown Chicago, police said.

The man's name was not immediately released, but the Cook County medical examiner's office said he was a 25-year-old resident of Elgin, the Chicago Sun-Times reported.

Szos said police were investigating whether the man's death was a case of "suicide by cop," since he called police himself and then refused to drop his guns.

The Lake County Major Crimes Task Force was investigating the officers' use of force.

