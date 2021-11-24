Suburban Chicago man to plead guilty to Jan. 6 Capitol riot

CHICAGO —

The misdemeanor count of “parading, demonstrating, or picketing in a Capitol building” against Mark Kulas Jr., 27, of Lake Forest, was made public Monday in U.S. District Court in Washington, the Chicago Tribune reported.

When he returns to court for sentencing on Dec. 6, he faces a maximum penalty of six months in jail. His brother, Christian Kulas, 24, of Kenilworth, is scheduled to plead guilty and be sentenced the same day to similar charges. The younger brother, who was charged about five months ago, was linked to the riot after he allegedly posted a video of himself on Instagram storming the Capitol.

Mark Kulas is the 14th Illinois resident to be charged in the attack of the Capitol and one of more than 660 people from around the country to face charges.

Thus far, only one Illinois resident has been sentenced for taking part in the insurrection. Last week, Bradley Rukstales of Inverness, was sentenced to 30 days in jail for entering a restricted area and throwing a chair.

