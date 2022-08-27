Suburban Chicago man killed by shot fired into restaurant

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
CHICAGO — A man inside a Chicago restaurant was fatally wounded Friday when a gunman fired shots at his ex-girlfriend as she stood outside the eatery, police said.

The man, a 50-year-old from the Chicago suburb of Berwyn, was inside the restaurant about 9:45 p.m. when the gunman drove past, looking for his ex-girlfriend, who was standing outside smoking, police said.

The Chicago Tribune reported that when the man opened fire from the car, one round went into the Berywn man's neck while a second round grazed the index finger of a 40-year-old woman who was also inside the restaurant.

The Berwyn man was pronounced dead at a hospital. His identity has not been released by officials.

The gunman's ex-girlfriend, who witnessed the attack in Chicago's Humboldt Park neighborhood, gave police the alleged shooter's name.

Officers found him a short time later at a location where he had been in a traffic crash. He was arrested after he exited the car and hurled a gun to the curb, police said.

No charges in the shooting were immediately announced.

