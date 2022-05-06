Suburban Chicago father charged after infant son dies of fentanyl poisoning

DES PLAINES — A suburban Chicago man has been charged with involuntary manslaughter and child endangerment, nearly a year after his 1-month-old son died of fentanyl poisoning.

Michael Piazza, 40, of Des Plaines, was charged this week with the felony counts and ordered held on $300,000 bond by a judge. As of Friday, he was being held in Cook County Jail.

The charges stem from a call of an unresponsive child that sheriff's deputies responded to on May 24, 2021. When they arrived, Piazza told them that he and Jaiden Piazza were asleep when he woke up and noticed the infant was not breathing. He said he began CPR on his son. The infant was transported to an area hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

According to detectives, toxicology tests revealed that the infant died of fentanyl poisoning and his death was recently ruled a homicide. Authorities said the infant ingested the drugs, allegedly while Piazza was caring for him. Piazza allegedly admitted to investigators that he had bought the drugs and that he'd taken them when he was with his son.

Piazza does not have a listed telephone number and it could not immediately be determined if he has retained an attorney.

