Student had firearm at Bloomington High School, police say

BLOOMINGTON — A student was arrested Thursday for having a firearm at Bloomington High School, police said.

A police spokesperson said a school administrator notified the school resource officer at about 9 a.m. that it was "believed a student had drugs in their possession."

They investigated and the officer "seized a firearm from the student's personal property," the spokesperson said.

District 87 Superintendent Barry Reilly in a statement said "no threat of violence was reported and a gun was found during a search of the student’s possessions."

The male student, 16, was arrested on preliminary charges of aggravated unlawful use of a weapon (no valid firearm owners identification), aggravated unlawful use of a weapon (loaded while being accessible) and unlawful use of a weapon-possession in school.

The student was transported to the juvenile detention center in Normal, the official said.

Parents and guardians were notified at 2:30 p.m. via email and phone call, Reilly said.

Said Reilly: "Students who bring weapons to school face the most severe consequences including expulsion from school. This illegal and dangerous behavior will not be tolerated in our school community. The safety of our students and staff in District 87 is the top priority and we will continue to do everything possible to ensure the safety of our school community. Weapons of any type are not permitted on or near school property."

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0