State police trooper, woman found shot and killed in Illinois

An off-duty Illinois State Police trooper and a woman were found dead with gunshot wounds to their heads inside a vehicle on the Far South Side Monday, according to state police and Chicago police.

Chicago police said that around 1:40 p.m. a witness discovered a vehicle parked on a street in the 11000 block of South Avenue E in the East Side neighborhood. A 31-year-old woman and a 30-year-old man were found inside and pronounced dead at the scene, authorities said.

State police confirmed the 30-year-old man was Trooper Antonio Alvarez, a three-year veteran of the department who was off-duty, and the woman was Amanda Alvarez. The relationship between the two was not immediately disclosed. The vehicle they were found in was not department-issued.

A gun was also found at the scene, Chicago police said.

Autopsies were to be performed Tuesday at the Cook County medical examiner’s office. Investigators weren’t ruling out a murder-suicide, sources said.

Illinois State Police did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

