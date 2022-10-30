State police investigating shooting on I-64 in Metro East

FAIRVIEW HEIGHTS — The Illinois State Police is investigating a report of gunshots fired from one vehicle at another vehicle Saturday afternoon on Interstate 64 in Fairview Heights.
Bullets hit the second vehicle, but no one was injured, according to Trooper Jayme Bufford, of the agency's public information office, when contacted with questions Sunday.
The shooting took place about 12:18 p.m. Saturday near the intersection of Interstate 64 and Illinois 159, just south of Fairview Heights Plaza and northwest of St. Clair Square mall.
"They were merging onto I-64 west from Illinois 159," Bufford said, speaking of the shooter's vehicle. "They pulled alongside another car, and that's when they discharged the weapon."
The Fairview Heights Police Department sergeant on duty Sunday referred calls to administrators not expected back in the office until Monday. The shooting wasn't mentioned on the department's Facebook page.
Several social-media commenters described a traffic jam on Interstate 64 around the same time as the shooting, but Bufford said that likely wasn't related because occupants of the vehicle that was hit didn't report it until after getting off the highway.
"The investigation is still open and ongoing, and no further information is available at this time," Bufford said.
