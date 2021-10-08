Springfield man gets 130 years for home invasion killing

SPRINGFIELD — A Springfield man who pleaded guilty to the fatal stabbing of a woman during a home invasion and setting her home on fire has been sentenced to 130 years in prison.

The sentence imposed on Wednesday comes about three months after Ronald D. Porter pleaded guilty to 13 counts of felony charges, including first-degree murder, aggravated criminal sexual assault, armed robbery, home invasion, and concealment of a homicidal death in the 2020 slaying of 24-year-old Abby Neisler.

The sentence almost assures that Porter will die in prison, with The (Springfield) State Journal-Register reporting that the 33-year-old Porter must serve the entire 55-year sentence for the first-degree murder charge alone.

According to authorities, Porter entered Neisler's Springfield home while she was away. When she returned on Jan. 11, 2020, he restrained her, sexually assaulted her and stabbed her before he set fire to her bedroom to conceal evidence.

Porter was arrested weeks later for a number of aggravated robberies that were committed in in January and February of that year.

