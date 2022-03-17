Southwest Illinois woman charged with 3 felonies in crash that killed 14-year-old

TRENTON — A Clinton County judge has issued a warrant for the arrest of a rural Trenton woman charged with three felonies related to a January car crash that killed a 14-year-old Highland student.

The state's attorney's office on Monday charged Hadlee Grogan, 19, with two counts of aggravated driving while under the influence resulting in the death of another, a Class 2 felony; and one count of reckless homicide with a motor vehicle, a Class 3 felony.

The one-vehicle accident led to the death of passenger Jarron Haberer, a freshman at Highland High School.

The charging document states:

"After consuming alcoholic beverages and cannabis, the defendant recklessly drove said motor vehicle ... causing the defendant to lose control (and) resulting in the motor vehicle overturning multiple times."

Grogan was supposed to be in court Monday on two traffic tickets related to the accident, but she didn't appear, according to Clinton County Circuit Clerk Rod Kloeckner. As a result, Judge Chris Matoush issued a bench warrant and set bond at $150,000.

"Anytime anyone passes away in a car accident, it's tragic," said Clinton County Sheriff Dan Travous, whose department is investigating the case. "But this is obviously compounded by the age of the victim. He had his whole life ahead of him. It's just a terrible situation.

"And not only him, but the driver in this ... Her life is changed forever now because of the circumstances."

According to Travous, a caller reported the roll-over accident about 10:30 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 29, along Sportsmen Road, just north of its intersection with Rutz Road, in rural Trenton. Grogan was driving a green 2004 Chevrolet Malibu.

"The accident reconstruction unit of the Illinois State Police was called in, but that report isn't complete yet," Travous said.

The person who called 911 reportedly gave CPR to Jarron, who had been ejected from the vehicle. Jarron died later at St. Joseph's Hospital in Breese. Grogan was treated for minor injuries and released.

Grogan and Jarron were friends or acquaintances, and she was driving him home, according to Travous.

The sheriff's department issued Grogan two traffic tickets, one for failure to reduce speed and one for improper traffic lane usage. On Monday, those were folded into the felony case.

Jarron was the son of Jessie Hankins and Daniel Haberer. He had three brothers. He was a freshman at Highland High School and a wrestler for eight years with Highland Bulldogs Jr. Wrestling Club.

Many Highland students wore red to classes on the Monday after the accident in honor of Jarron.

"Jarron had the most beautiful smile, the biggest heart, and the sweetest soul," stated his obituary on the Meredith Funeral Home website. "He was strong willed and true to himself.

"You would always find a Beanie on his head, even at the beach. He loved his cat, Hulk, more than anything. Jarron enjoyed scary movies and stories, skateboarding, Play Station 4 and always had a good time hanging out with his friends. He loved takis, hot wings and anything spicy; and was always up for a hot sauce challenge."

The community raised $12,120 through a Facebook fundraiser with a $10,000 goal to help with Jarron's funeral expenses.

Hankins isn't yet commenting on the court case, according to Lori Marsh, leader of Highland Bulldogs Jr. Wrestling Club. On Feb. 6, organizers of the Facebook fundraiser posted the following statement from Hankins:

"I want to thank everyone who sent care, comfort, and support with their generosity. The contributions have lent me strength to get through this horrific tragedy and gifted my Son with a beautiful memorial.

"My family has been torn apart by grief, sadness, and sorrow but with the outpouring of love that came from the community, we were able to put aside the concern of expenses as we laid Jarron to rest.

"I will always hold the sadness with the loss of my son, but I will forever be grateful to our community for helping carry such a heavy burden. I know Jarron is smiling down on everyone for loving him and his family during such a difficult time."

A person can be sentenced to three to 14 years in prison if convicted of a Class 2 felony and two to five years if convicted of a Class 3 felony in Illinois.

