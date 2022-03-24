Southern Illinois nurse pleads guilty to reckless conduct

EDWARDSVILLE — A southern Illinois nurse has been sentenced to a year of probation for not administering lifesaving measures to a nursing home resident nearly five years ago, Illinois State Police said Wednesday.

Christy McCall, 45, of Belleville pleaded guilty to an amended charge of reckless conduct in a Madison County court on March 14, state police said in a news release. She also was ordered to pay fines and fees of $1,039.

Charges of criminal neglect of a long-term care facility resident resulting in death and criminal neglect of a long-term facility resident resulting in injury were vacated under a plea agreement, the Belleville News-Democrat reported.

On Aug. 1, 2017, the Collinsville Rehabilitation and Healthcare Center notified the Illinois State Police Medicaid Fraud Control Bureau of an allegation that McCall neglected to provide proper care leading to the death of resident Eunice Vancil, 81, on June 30.

An investigation showed McCall failed to check on Vancil's deteriorating medical condition and failed to apply CPR after being alerted by other nursing home staff of the resident's unresponsiveness.

McCall's attorney, Van-Lear P. Eckert, declined to comment on the case.

The Illinois Department of Financial and Professional Regulation suspended McCall's nursing license, state police said.

