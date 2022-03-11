Southern Illinois mailman faces federal sentence for lying to collect disability benefits

BELLEVILLE — A Belleville mail carrier pleaded guilty to federal charges that he lied in order to collect disability payments.

Randy Goodwin, 56, was charged in the U.S. Court for the Southern District of Illinois under the Federal Employees' Compensation Act.

According to court documents, Goodwin began receiving federal disability after he was injured on the job with the U.S. Postal Service in 2013. He then went to work for Good Heavens BBQ, his family's restaurant in East St. Louis.

Annual disability forms require recipients to disclose additional earned income and employment, which Goodwin failed to do, court documents alleged. Goodwin lied to avoid any reduction in his benefits, the records say.

As a result of his plea, Goodwin will no longer be able to receive any disability benefits going forward. He also paid more than $20,000 in restitution on the day of his plea hearing.

Sentencing will be held at the federal courthouse in East St. Louis on June 13. In addition to losing his disability benefits and paying restitution, Goodwin will could also receive a year in prison and a fine of up to $100,000.

" ...This guilty plea sends a clear message that workers' compensation fraud is a federal crime, which carries serious consequences," Special Agent-in-Charge Andre Martin, Central Area Field Office United States Postal Service Office of Inspector General said in a statement. "The USPS OIG and the U.S. Attorney's Office remain committed to safe guarding the integrity of the workers' compensation program and ensuring the accountability and integrity of U.S. Postal Service employees."

The investigation of this case was conducted by the United States Postal Service Office of Inspector General. It was prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Luke J. Weissler

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0