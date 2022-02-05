 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

topical

SIU Edwardsville student accused of reporting fake hate crime

  • 0

EDWARDSVILLE — Charges have been filed against a Southern Illinois University Edwardsville student who is accused of falsely reporting a hate crime to police.

Kaliyeha Clark-Mabins is being charged with three counts of disorderly conduct, each a class 4 felony.

SIUE police received a report of a hate crime on Sunday, Jan. 23, that alleged hand-written notes were left on the door of a room in Woodland Residence Hall. It also was reported an anonymous text message thread from fall 2021 containing "threatening and racially hostile" content.

Illinois sees nearly $800M in sports bets in December

The news release from SIUE Police Chief Kevin Schmoll does not include any details of the investigation other than that two people accused in the false report, Amanda Jerome and Jimmi Thull, have been cleared of any involvement.

The Belleville News-Democrat has filed open records requests for Clark-Mabins' police report as well as police reports from the investigation.

A different SIUE student emailed the BND about the incident on Jan. 29, but did not respond after the BND tried to contact him.

"I believe that we should remove masks as soon as we possibly can," Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker said Friday, adding that he was consulting with doctors and scientists about the need for continued COVID-19 mitigation measures.
0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Thousands turn out for state cheerleading finals in Bloomington

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News