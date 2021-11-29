Shots fired through Chicago hospital's windows, no injuries

CHICAGO — Gunshots fired from cars outside a Chicago hospital entered windows on the hospital's third and fourth floors Monday morning, but police said no one was injured.

Chicago police said the gunfire about 7 a.m. came from people shooting from inside cars during an altercation outside Saint Anthony Hospital and that bullets entered third- and fourth-floor windows.

Police said no one was hurt and no arrests had been made, the Chicago Sun-Times reported.

Saint Anthony Hospital President Guy A. Medaglia said the shooting happened across the street from the hospital in Douglass Park.

"It is unfortunate that this level of violence in the city continues, affecting so many neighborhoods citywide," he said in a statement.

There have been at least two other shootings outside Chicago hospitals in recent months, including a September shooting in which a paramedic was grazed by a bullet while working on a gunshot victim in Stroger Hospital's emergency department.

In July, bullets entered the windows of Mount Sinai Hospital after a gunman opened fire outside. No one was injured in that incident.

