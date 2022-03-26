Shoppers describe chaotic moments during fatal mall shooting in Rosemont

ROSEMONT - After dropping off her husband at O’Hare International Airport, Jennifer Dwyer and her 14-year-old son Aidan decided to go shopping in Rosemont's fashion outlet mall to wait out the afternoon traffic back home to Naperville on Friday night.

They were about to leave the Columbia store around 7 p.m., “and then we heard gunshots,” Dwyer said.

“Like pop, pop, pop, pop, pop, pop, like at least five or six. Sounded pretty close.”

Dwyer froze, until one manager rushed over and started yelling, ordering them to go to a back storage room, where they stayed for more than an hour.

What she heard was a masked gunman as he opened fire “targeting” 20-year-old Skokie resident Joel Valdes, police said. In the process, the assailant also hit at least one other person: a 15-year-old girl.

Valdes was found on the ground on the first floor south hallway, a short distance from the food court at the Fashion Outlets of Chicago mall shortly after officers swarmed the scene and the shooter and others fled in a 2008 Honda. Valdes was pronounced dead about an hour later.

The girl, who was shot in the right wrist and grazed in the leg, was found in a washroom near Valdes. Her condition had stabilized at a hospital.

As of Saturday evening, police had not announced charges for a person of interest who was pulled over in a 2008 Honda and arrested about 9:30 p.m. Friday on the inbound Eisenhower Expressway on Chicago’s West Side.

Imagining the worst, Dwyer looked around for a safer room that would lock after learning the storage room didn’t lock. She found a nearby bathroom and made a mental note to pull her son in there if a shooter managed to get into the store, she said.

While they were in the room packed with about 10 others, Dwyer continued to prepare.

“I started looking around to see if, ‘OK, if somebody does come through those doors, what can I throw?” Dwyer said.

Luis Elijio, his infant daughter and other relatives were browsing inside the Diplomatic store on the lower level of the mall when a woman outside the store suddenly opened the doors of Diplomatic and screamed: “They’re shooting!” Elijio said.

“And right after that I heard what sounded like an automatic weapon,” Elijio said. His first thought was his 5-month-old daughter — he wanted to make sure she was safe, he said.

They all ran to the back of the store with the rest of the shoppers at Diplomatic while an employee quickly locked the front doors as people ran out of the mall. Another manager escorted Diplomatic shoppers out of the mall through a back door.

Later, as the two families reflected on their ordeal while safe in a nearby hotel lobby, Dwyer and Elijio were both grateful.

Elijio remembered the chilling sight of parents separating from their children as they ran out of the mall, and police escorting children looking for their parents. He was thankful his family was able to stay together during their escape.

“I’m just nervous,” Elijio said. “It’s something I think you’ll never forget ... you hear about it all the time but never so close to home.”

As for Dwyer, she recalled being in the storage room for about one hour, until a SWAT team went in and told them to walk out with their hands to their sides.

“It’s scary. Some of the people in the room we were with were pretty upset.”

Rosemont police urged anyone with further details to contact their tip line, 224-585-2865. The public can also reach out via our anonymous tip center by texting “TIP RPSD” along with your tip to the number 888-777.

