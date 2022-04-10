Several hurt by fleeing car along downtown Chicago street

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
CHICAGO — A young girl and a police sergeant were among several people injured when a car sped away from a police traffic stop in downtown Chicago, dragging the officer and swerving into people crossing the street.

The driver had been stopped about 8 p.m. Saturday a few blocks north of the Chicago River but refused to leave the car and sped off, police spokeswoman Officer Michelle Tannehill said.

Two women and the child were taken to hospitals in good or fair condition, authorities said.

The officer was taken to a hospital by police with non-life-threatening injuries, Tannehill said. The driver who fled was not immediately found.

Witnesses described the driver taking off in a busy area.

"He hit a lady, she flew in the air, like crazy, and the officer was holding on to the door," said Joshua Schaffer. "It happened in a matter of like 10 seconds."

