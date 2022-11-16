Security guard hurt in Chicago-area shopping mall shooting

CALUMET CITY — A security guard was wounded in a shooting inside a Chicago-area shopping mall Wednesday, a city spokesman said.

The shooting occurred just after noon at River Oaks Center in Calumet City. The guard was transported to a hospital, but his condition was not immediately released.

Another person was injured in the attack but not by gunfire, Calumet City spokesman Sean Howard said.

Calumet City Police Chief Kevin Kolosh told reporters the shooting appeared to be an isolated incident and the motive was unknown.

At the time of the shooting, about 20 officers were conducting training in a building adjacent to the mall, Kolosh said.

Calumet City is 22 miles south of Chicago.