 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

topical

Security guard hurt during shots fired call at Chicago-area Walmart

  • 0

OLYMPIA FIELDS - A woman working security suffered a head injury when a suspected shoplifter fired a shot at her during a struggle at the Walmart Supercenter in Olympia Fields Saturday morning, police said.

At 9:42 a.m., police received a call of shots fired at the Walmart, 21000 Western Ave., in the southwest suburb, said Chief of Police Derrick Blasingame.

“On their arrival they found a victim who had a wound to her head,” the chief said.

An alleged shoplifted fired one gunshot at the guard when a physical struggle erupted between the two, but the guard was not shot, police said.

Watch now: Despite courting GOP voters in Springfield stop, Irvin still won't say if he voted for Trump

It was not clear how she was injured or why they were struggling and she has since been released from St. James Hospital in Olympia Fields.

No one has been arrested, the chief said.

No one answered at the store and the chief said they will not be open today.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: GOP gubernatorial candidate Richard Irvin won't say if he voted for Trump

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News