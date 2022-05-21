Security guard hurt during shots fired call at Chicago-area Walmart

OLYMPIA FIELDS - A woman working security suffered a head injury when a suspected shoplifter fired a shot at her during a struggle at the Walmart Supercenter in Olympia Fields Saturday morning, police said.

At 9:42 a.m., police received a call of shots fired at the Walmart, 21000 Western Ave., in the southwest suburb, said Chief of Police Derrick Blasingame.

“On their arrival they found a victim who had a wound to her head,” the chief said.

An alleged shoplifted fired one gunshot at the guard when a physical struggle erupted between the two, but the guard was not shot, police said.

It was not clear how she was injured or why they were struggling and she has since been released from St. James Hospital in Olympia Fields.

No one has been arrested, the chief said.

No one answered at the store and the chief said they will not be open today.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0