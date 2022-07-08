Scammers plaguing Chicago restaurants with one-star Google reviews and extortion emails

CHICAGO - Internet scammers are targeting numerous Chicago restaurants, leaving one-star reviews on their Google profiles, and then asking for money to make them go away.

Suspicious one-star reviews have popped up on the profiles of a number of the city’s acclaimed restaurants, both new and old, including Adalina, EL Ideas, Elske, Ever, Galit, Next Restaurant, Nomi Kitchen, North Pond, Oriole, Parachute, Porto, Sochi Saigonese Kitchen and Topolobampo. Many are recipients of Michelin stars or Bib Gourmand designations, highly prestigious accolades in the restaurant industry.

Sochi co-owner Chinh Pham noticed the problem 10 days ago, as first reported by Eater Chicago. She asked her staff if any customers had complained in person, but they hadn’t noticed anything substantial, Pham told the Tribune on Thursday. So she tried to forget about it.

“If someone doesn’t like the restaurant, then I can ignore it,” Pham said. “But the reviews just kept coming.”

Each day, a few more one-star reviews would show up, though none of the people who left them included a comment or explanation. Eventually, Pham checked OpenTable to see if any of the names matched with the reservations, but none did. “I started having suspicions that something was happening,” she said Thursday.

Then the restaurant got an email from someone asking for a $75 Google Play gift card to make the negative reviews stop.

Pham tried to contact Google, but hasn’t been able to get in touch with anyone at the company.

“I got a message saying that they will get back to me in two to three business days, but it’s been almost 10 days,” Pham said. “It makes me feel very scared. There is no one to help at all. There’s no customer service. But we have no choice, because these days a restaurant can’t survive without Google.”

A Google Maps spokesperson said Thursday evening the company was “investigating this situation and have already begun removing cases of policy-violating content.”

Phillip Foss, chef and owner of EL Ideas, said he first noticed the negative reviews Wednesday, and then received an email asking for money. Foss has flagged each suspicious review on Google but had not heard back from the company as of Thursday.

Adalina, a newer Italian restaurant in the Gold Coast neighborhood, has tried responding to its dozen recent one-star reviews on Google by leaving this message: “To all customers reading this review: this review comes from a scammer outside the United States who is threatening our business with negative reviews unless we pay them money. This user has never been a customer of our business, and the review is fraudulent.”

Many of the restaurants receiving the one-star reviews have been popular with critics and customers. Ever, which opened with a $285 tasting menu at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020, received a four-star review from former Tribune critic Phil Vettel, and is one of just five Chicago-area restaurants with at least two Michelin stars. Sochi received a “very good” two-star rating in the Tribune’s June review, and longer-standing restaurants such as Elske, Next, North Pond and Parachute continue to receive praise and business amid a bruising pandemic.

Several of the targeted restaurants received identical emails claiming responsibility for the negative reviews and stating the scammers need the Google Play gift cards because they “see no other way to survive,” according to one of the emails, which the Tribune reviewed.

The sender claims they are from India and will resell the gift cards at a lower price for profit. “We hope that this amount will not be critical for you,” the email says of the $75 gift cards. “We sincerely apologize for our actions, and would not want to harm your business, but we have no other choice.”

Ever restaurant confirmed Thursday it received two emails demanding $75 in gift cards to make the bad reviews stop, but declined to comment otherwise. And restaurants in San Francisco say they’re being targeted with the same ploy, according to Eater San Francisco.

This isn’t the first time scammers have targeted Chicago-area restaurants in the past few months. Bien Trucha Group’s Facebook account was recently hacked, and owners were stuck watching as thousands of dollars in advertising were charged to the restaurant’s credit cards.

After two weeks of fruitless efforts to contact Facebook, and a June 29 article in the Chicago Tribune, Bien Trucha’s access to its three affected Facebook pages was restored beginning June 30. Its credit card companies were also able to reverse the fraudulent charges, meaning there was no lasting financial harm, owners told the Tribune.

And while there might not be a tangible effect yet — the 11 one-star reviews posted about EL Ideas over the past four days, for example, account for just under 4% of the restaurant’s total 294 reviews on Google — the impact of negative reviews online can be daunting.

It stands to reason that more positive reviews will drive up business, and a 2017 study by a Harvard business professor found that for every additional star a restaurant gains on Yelp, revenue grows by 5% to 9%. And while customers are potentially suspicious of restaurants without any negative reviews, revenue starts to take a hit once more than 35% of the total reviews are negative, according to a 2019 analysis of 30,000 restaurants’ review data by marketing firm Womply, which also sells software to help businesses manage online reviews.

Over the years, review sites have added measures to ward against flurries of reviews prompted by media coverage, accusations of racist behavior, or other reasons unrelated to someone’s in-person experience with a business. Last year, Google said it removed 95 million reviews flagged as fake, abusive or otherwise in violation of its policies, and disabled 1 million accounts for such activity.

But seeing the spike in bad reviews is still an unsettling experience, particularly in such a precarious industry, restaurant owners said.

“As much as I would like it to be different, people do look to online reviews before dining,” Foss said Thursday.

He said he hopes the matter gets resolved quickly, but he’s trying not to get too upset about it.

“It kind of cracks me up that scammers would think to extort restaurants,” Foss said. “The past few years have been terrible for us.”