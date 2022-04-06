Robbers smash windows at Chicago Macy’s, LensCrafters in bid to get glasses, police say

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
A LensCrafters in the 200 block of North Michigan Avenue in Chicago, the scene of a smash and grab incident on Tuesday morning. Macy's on State Street was also targeted.

CHICAGO - Two stores in the Loop had windows broken minutes apart early Tuesday in what police said were attempts by robbers to take merchandise from eyeglass displays.

The first break-in was Macy’s at 111 N. State St. where two people broke the west side storefront window and tried to take sunglasses, but they dropped the merchandise before fleeing after being confronted by a security officer, police said. The two fled in a white van where a third person was waiting just before 4:30 a.m. police said

Minutes later, there was another break-in at LensCrafters at 225 N. Michigan Ave. where an unknown number of people broke the front glass window of the store at 4:59 a.m., police said. Authorities reported that this time, merchandise was taken from the store. There was a robbery at same store in late January.

It is unknown if the break-ins were related and police are still investigating.

