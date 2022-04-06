Robbers smash windows at Chicago Macy’s, LensCrafters in bid to get glasses, police say

A LensCrafters in the 200 block of North Michigan Avenue in Chicago, the scene of a smash and grab incident on Tuesday morning. Macy's on State Street was also targeted.
Jose M. Osorio, Chicago Tribune
CHICAGO - Two stores in the Loop had windows broken minutes apart early Tuesday in what police said were attempts by robbers to take merchandise from eyeglass displays.
The first break-in was Macy’s at 111 N. State St. where two people broke the west side storefront window and tried to take sunglasses, but they dropped the merchandise before fleeing after being confronted by a security officer, police said. The two fled in a white van where a third person was waiting just before 4:30 a.m. police said
Minutes later, there was another break-in at LensCrafters at 225 N. Michigan Ave. where an unknown number of people broke the front glass window of the store at 4:59 a.m., police said. Authorities reported that this time, merchandise was taken from the store. There was a robbery at same store in late January.
It is unknown if the break-ins were related and police are still investigating.
Photos: Illinois National Guard opens cyber security range to public
040422-blm-loc-2cyberrange
Illinois National Guard Adjutant General Richard Neely, center, cuts a ribbon to a new server room with members of the 183rd Joint Cyber Range at Abraham Lincoln Capitol Airport in Springfield on Saturday. The Cyber Range and all of its networks are isolated from the internet to avoid inadvertently releasing malware or other viruses from the worldwide net during exercises.
DAVID PROEBER, THE PANTAGRAPH
040422-blm-loc-3cyberrange
A shoulder patch worn by members of the Illinois National Guard's Joint Cyber Centurions underscores the formality of the new field of cybersecurity in the armed forces at the 183rd Air Wing in Springfield on Saturday. The air wing houses the Illinois Guard's new Joint Cyber Range.
DAVID PROEBER, THE PANTAGRAPH
040422-blm-loc-1cyberrange
Lt. Loni Crowder, left, of the 183rd Air Wing in Springfield, introduces guest educators, state leaders and military personnel to the wing's new Cyber Range at the Abraham Lincoln Capitol Airport in Springfield on Saturday. The Cyber Range allows military computer warfare specialists to work with state or corporate computer technicians as they train to battle cyber threats to the country's infrastructure. The computer stations allow for red and blue teams to battle each other for control of computer networks.
DAVID PROEBER, THE PANTAGRAPH
040422-blm-loc-4cyberrange
Members of the Illinois National Guard's Joint Cyber Centurions file into the Cyber Range at the 183rd Air Wing in Springfield on Saturday. Many of the cyber specialists in the National Guard are weekend warriors who bring their computer science backgrounds to bear on defeating cyber threats to the country's infrastructure.
DAVID PROEBER, THE PANTAGRAPH
040422-blm-loc-5cyberrange
A screen saver on a computer station at the Illinois National Guard's Joint Cyber Range underscores its connection to the U.S. Air Force in the new facility at the 183rd Air Wing in Springfield on Saturday.
DAVID PROEBER, THE PANTAGRAPH
040422-blm-loc-6cyberrange
Illinois National Guard Adjutant General Richard Neely explains to guests on Saturday how the Cyber Range came to be located at the 183rd Air Wing in Springfield.
DAVID PROEBER, THE PANTAGRAPH
040422-blm-loc-7cyberrange
Lt. Chris Muenter explains the design and cooperative structure of the Cyber Range to guests at the 183rd Air Wing in Springfield on Saturday. Muenter was one of the specialists who brought the Cyber Range together.
DAVID PROEBER, THE PANTAGRAPH
040422-blm-loc-8cyberrange
Military and civilian guests attended the opening of the Illinois National Guard's Joint Cyber Range at the 183rd Air Wing in Springfield on Saturday.
DAVID PROEBER
