Robber, clerk fatally shoot each other in Chicago grocery

CHICAGO — A robbery suspect and a grocery clerk fatally shot each other during an attempted holdup in the store, authorities said.
The shootings Friday evening inside the El Barakah Supermarket in Chicago's South Shore neighborhood killed would-be robber Nicholas Williams, 24, and 63-year-old clerk Ali Hassan of Berwyn, the Cook County Medical Examiner's Office said.
Williams entered the store around 6:20 p.m. and produced a handgun in an attempt to rob the store, but Hassan pulled a gun from his waistband and shot Williams in the chest, police said. Williams returned fire and shot Hassan in the chest and back.
Williams ran from the store but collapsed about a block away and died, police said.
Hassan, a Palestinian immigrant, was transported to University of Chicago Medical Center and was later pronounced dead.
Two other people in the store were not hurt, police said.
Weekend reads: Murdoch's news outlets go after Trump; turtles in demand as pets; shocking Challenger discovery
Here is a selection of stories curated by AP editors to keep you informed as you start your weekend.
Former President Donald Trump has taken some hits in the aftermath of the midterm elections, perhaps none as hard as those from outlets controlled by news magnate Rupert Murdoch. The New York Post depicted Trump as Humpty Dumpty on its cover Thursday, and ran a column that suggested Trump was ‘the most profound vote repellent in modern American history.’ The Wall Street Journal ran an editorial saying that Trump was the ‘Republican Party’s biggest loser.' Trump's former press secretary suggested on Fox News that he hold off on announcing a presidential candidacy. Trump dismissed as ‘fake news’ any characterization of him as a loser.
A large section of the destroyed space shuttle Challenger has been found buried in sand at the bottom of the Atlantic. NASA's Kennedy Space Center announced the discovery Thursday. Divers for a TV documentary crew spotted the piece in March, and NASA recently verified that it was part of the shuttle that broke apart during liftoff in 1986. All seven on board were killed, including the first schoolteacher bound for space, Christa McAuliffe. The remnant is more than 15 feet by 15 feet and remains on the ocean floor just off the Florida coast near Cape Canaveral. The piece is believed to be from the shuttle’s belly.
A toddler is thriving after doctors used a novel technique to treat her before she was born for a rare genetic disease. The girl, now 16 months, began receiving the critical protein her body can't make while still in the womb. The treatment was delivered through a needle inserted through the mother’s abdomen and guided into a vein in the umbilical cord. The disease killed two of the girl's sisters before they turned 3. She was treated at an Ottawa hospital with a treatment plan pioneered by a doctor in San Francisco through an unusual collaboration.
Italian authorities have announced the extraordinary discovery of more than 2,000-year-old bronze statues in an ancient Tuscan thermal spring. They say the find will “rewrite history” about the transition from the Etruscan civilization to the Roman Empire. The discovery occurred in the San Casciano dei Bagni archaeological dig near Siena. The Culture Ministry says it's one of the most significant ever in the Mediterranean and certainly the most important since the 1972 underwater discovery of the famed Riace bronze warriors. The Culture Ministry announced the construction of a new museum to house the antiquities in the area.
Scores of turtle species are under threat from poaching. The illegal trade of turtles in the United States is aimed mostly at markets in Asia and Europe, where reptiles, some with brightly colored shells, are coveted in the pet trade. Others are destined for dinner tables in Asia, where they are popular delicacies. The plight of turtles is expected to get plenty of attention at a wildlife trade conference in Panama this month. There are several proposals at the Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species of Wild Fauna and Flora conference to increase protections for the alligator snapping turtle, the map turtle, the red-crowned roofed turtle and a few others.
Israeli archaeologists say they have found an ancient comb dating back to Canaanite times and bearing what is likely the oldest known full sentence in an alphabetical script. The 3,700-year-old inscription encourages people to comb their hair and beards to rid themselves of lice. Experts say the discovery shines new light on some of humanity’s earliest use of the alphabet. The sentence contains 17 letters that read: “May this tusk root out the lice of the hair and the beard.” The mundane topic indicates people had trouble with lice in everyday life during the time — archaeologists say they have even found microscopic evidence of head lice on the comb.
“The Crown” returns Wednesday after a two-year absence from Netflix. But those critical of the Netflix’s series blend of fiction and history haven’t waited to complain. Among them is Judi Dench, an Oscar-winner for her role as Elizabeth I in “Shakespeare in Love.” She and others want Netflix to add a disclaimer to the upcoming episodes, but it hasn’t happened yet. Imelda Staunton, who plays Elizabeth this season, says the audience can be trusted to know “The Crown” is a drama. Jonathan Pryce, who plays the late Prince Philip, says the series have given him a new understanding of the royals.