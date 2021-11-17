Rittenhouse lawyers ask judge to declare mistrial over video

KENOSHA, Wisc. — With jury deliberations in the Kyle Rittenhouse now stretching into a third day, it is becoming clear that jurors are struggling to come to consensus.
Jurors began deliberating at about 9:15 a.m. Tuesday. They returned at 9 a.m. Wednesday and continued until about 4:30 p.m., when they again asked to break for the day. They are scheduled to reconvene at 9 a.m. Thursday.
As they considered the case Wednesday, jurors asked to review several videos shown during the trial that captured Rittenhouse shooting three men, killing two, on Aug. 25, 2020, during the unrest that unfolded in Kenosha following the police shooting of Jacob Blake.
A dispute over one of those videos led to a defense attorneys to make a second request for a mistrial in the case. At issue was a piece of drone video that prosecutors showed to the jury in closing arguments in a bid to undermine Rittenhouse's self-defense claim and portray him as the instigator of the bloodshed. Prosecutors said the footage showed him pointing his rifle at protesters before the shooting erupted.
Rittenhouse attorney Corey Chirafisi said the defense initially received a compressed version of the video and didn't get the higher-quality one used by the prosecution until the evidence portion of the case was over.
He said that the defense would have approached things differently if it had received the better footage earlier and that it is now asking for “a level, fair playing field.”
He said the mistrial request would be made “without prejudice,” meaning prosecutors could still retry Rittenhouse.
Judge Bruce Schroeder did not immediately rule on the request, the second mistrial motion from the defense in a week.
Rittenhouse, 18, of Antioch, is on trial on homicide and attempted homicide charges for killing two men and wounding a third with an AR-style semi-automatic rifle during a tumultuous night of protests. Rittenhouse, a then-17-year-old former police youth cadet, said he went to Kenosha to protect property from rioters.
He shot and killed Joseph Rosenbaum, 36, and Anthony Huber, 26, and wounded Gaige Grosskreutz, now 28.
He could get life in prison if convicted of the most serious charge against him.
The dispute over the video erupted after the jurors asked to rewatch footage on Day 2 of their deliberations.
Defense attorneys said they would object to the jury viewing the drone video. The same footage prompted heated dispute earlier in the trial over technical questions of whether a still image taken from the video was distorted when it was enlarged.
Earlier in the day, the judge criticized news coverage of the case and second-guessing from legal experts in the media, saying he would “think long and hard” about allowing televised trials in the future.
He took exception to news stories about his decisions not to allow the men Rittenhouse shot to be called “victims” and to let Rittenhouse draw the lots that determined which jurors were alternates. The judge also complained about criticism that he had yet to rule on the earlier mistrial request.
Schroeder said he hadn't had a chance to read the motion because he had just received it and wanted to give the state a chance to weigh in.
“It’s just a shame that irresponsible statements are being made,” the judge said of comments in a Milwaukee Journal Sentinel story from law school professors.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
Key events in Wisconsin surrounding Rittenhouse shootings
An Illinois state trooper suffered minor injuries after his squad car was struck head-on by an alleged drunken driver on Interstate 55 in Will County near milepost 260, state police said in a news release.
A 25-year-old man was fatally shot late Wednesday when a Lathrop Homes resident with a license to carry a concealed weapon allegedly saw two men trying to steal parts from a nearby parked car, according to Chicago police.
Judge Bruce Schroeder listens as Assistant District Attorney James Kraus speaks about an evidence video provided by the prosecution in Kyle Rittenhouse's trial at the Kenosha County Courthouse on Wednesday.