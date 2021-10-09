Ride-share driver attacked in Chicago

CHICAGO — A 38-year-old female ride-share driver was working in Chicago's Lakeview area early Friday when a man hit her, damaged her vehicle and stole her phone from her before passing citizens grabbed him until police arrived.

At 12:50 a.m. Friday, a man approached the woman in the 3400 block of North Clark Street in Lakeview and told her to drive him home, police said. He then hit her hand, stole her phone and proceeded to jump on the hood of her car and break a windshield wiper.

The man then ran down the block in the 3300 block of North Clark, and damaged the rear driver’s side door of another ride-share car, police said.

Passing citizens then apprehended the man, and held him until police arrived on the scene. The man is in custody, and no injuries were reported.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0