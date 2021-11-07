Retired Chicago fire captain, 77, fatally shoots would-be robber, officials say

 Skip to main content
CHICAGO - A 77-year-old retired Chicago Fire Department captain fatally shot a person who tried to rob him Saturday afternoon on the South Side, according to Chicago police and CFD spokesman Larry Langford.

About 12:30 p.m., the retired captain was in an open garage of a home in the 500 block of East 89th Street in the Burnside neighborhood when a vehicle driving through the alley pulled up next to him, police said.

An assailant got out of the vehicle, pulled out a gun and demanded the man’s property.

Man fatally stabs grandfather, is fatally shot by Will County sheriff’s deputies

The 77-year-old took out his own gun and shot at the would-be robber, hitting him in the head and chest, police said. The robber, whose identity was not released, died at the scene, police said.

The 77-year-old man was not injured.

Both guns were found at the scene, police said. The 77-year-old man, who retired from the department about 15 years ago, has a valid firearm owners identification card and conceal carry license.

According to the F.B.I, the United States experienced its largest one-year increase on record in murders in 2020.
