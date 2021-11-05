Read the lawsuit: Former Rivian vice president alleges discrimination

BLOOMINGTON — A former vice president at Rivian Automotive is suing the company for gender discrimination and retaliation.

Lawyers for Laura Schwab in a 15-page filing in California Superior Court said she was subjected to a "textbook pattern of gender bias that, unfortunately, women who attain senior executive status levels too often continue to experience."

Schwab was hired by Rivian last year to oversee sales and marketing. The lawsuit alleges she was terminated in October after telling a human resources official about the discrimination. The company cited a reorganization, according to the lawsuit.

A spokesman for the electric vehicle maker did not immediately return a request for comment.

Schwab was at the Normal factory in September for events related to the launch of the R1T pickup. She spoke to a Pantagraph reporter about future test drive plans.

The company is based in Irvine, California, and the lawsuit was filed in Orange County.

Medium.com on Thursday published a column written by Schwab alleging "a toxic bro culture that marginalizes women and contributes to the company making mistakes."

The lawsuit comes as the company moves toward an initial public offering, with a valuation as high as $55 billion.

Schwab was a Aston Martin executive before joining Rivian.

Rivian previously faced legal challenges from Illinois auto dealers over its direct-to-consumer sales model and from rival Tesla Inc., which alleged theft of trade secrets.

