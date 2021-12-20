Read the document: Report details 'failure' in handling of 1st Smollett case

Tamara Walker, a member of Jussie Smollett's defense team, weighs in on what she believes is the real story that needs to be told following the case.
CHICAGO — Prosecutors' handling of the initial case against former "Empire" actor Jussie Smollett represented a "major failure of operations" by the Cook County State's Attorney's Office, according to the special prosecutor appointed to review it.
In a 68-page report made public Monday, special prosecutor Dan Webb detailed multiple instances of false public statements about the case by State's Attorney Kim Foxx and others in her office in 2019, when they first prosecuted Smollett for staging the fake attack then abruptly dropped the charges against him weeks later. Some of the office's actions may be violations of legal ethics, Webb concluded. He said they did nothing criminal.
Smollett was convicted this month of lying to police in January 2019 about what he said was a racist, homophobic attack in downtown Chicago. Prosecutors said Smollett, who is Black and gay, staged a fake attack to get publicity. He is expected to be sentenced next year.
The report released Monday includes detailed findings by special prosecutor Dan Webb, who took over the case after the Cook County State's Attorney's Office dropped charges against Smollett in March 2019. He was tasked with investigating Foxx's handling of the case and whether Smollett should face charges.
Webb released a portion of the report including its major conclusions, in 2020. The full report released Monday documents interviews with Foxx, dozens of employees of her office, Chicago police officers and friends and family members of Smollett.
It says Foxx — who recused herself from the Smollett case before it was dropped — told the special prosecutor's office that she was surprised when all 16 counts against Smollett were dropped, and that she believed he should have been required to admit some wrongdoing, which he was not. She also said she believed prosecutors in her office "wanted to get this guy out of town" because of the media attention that accompanied the case.
In this Feb. 24, 2020 file photo, former "Empire" actor Jussie Smollett leaves the Leighton Criminal Courthouse in Chicago.
MATT MARTON, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Foxx later said in a media statement that the case was dropped just like thousands of other similar cases, which Webb concluded was not true.
"The fact that such a significant mischaracterization could be asserted without sufficient vetting, repeated by figureheads of the (Cook County State's Attorney's Office) and then never corrected or clarified — particularly in a case the (office) knows has captured the public attention — is unacceptable for an office that must be transparent and maintain public confidence," Webb's report states.
Webb also found that Foxx improperly changed her public position about the strength of the evidence against Smollett. After calling the case against him "strong," she wrote in a Chicago Tribune editorial shortly after the charges were dropped that securing a conviction was "uncertain." That pivot was "false and misleading," Webb concluded.
Foxx's office did not immediately respond to a request for comment about the report. When the initial findings were released last year, the state's attorney's office said it welcomed Webb's findings that no one on the staff committed a crime and that no undue outside influences affected prosecutors' decisions, but rejected any characterization of abuses of discretion or false public statements.
Webb also pursued the investigation against Smollett, and a grand jury in 2020 indicted him on new charges of lying to police. A jury convicted the 39-year-old earlier this month on five of six counts of disorderly conduct, a low-level felony.
Actor Jussie Smollett, right, arrives Wednesday, Dec. 8, 2021, with his mother Janet, center, and an unidentified brother at the Leighton Criminal Courthouse on day seven of his trial in Chicago.
CHARLES REX ARBOGAST, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Smollett has maintained his innocence, and his attorney says they will appeal the conviction.
Cook County Judge Michael Toobin, who appointed Webb as special prosecutor to look into the case, ruled Monday that his full report should be made public now that Smollett's trial is complete.
Photos: Trial of actor Jussie Smollett
Actor Jussie Smollett, center, returns to the Leighton Criminal Courthouse, Thursday, Dec. 9, 2021, in Chicago, after a jury reached a verdict in his trial.
NAM Y. HUH, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Actor Jussie Smollett, center, along with his mother Janet, second from left, returns to the Leighton Criminal Courthouse, Thursday, Dec. 9, 2021, in Chicago, after a jury reached a verdict in his trial.
NAM Y. HUH, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Actor Jussie Smollett, along with his mother Janet, returns to the Leighton Criminal Courthouse, Thursday, Dec. 9, 2021, in Chicago, after a jury reached a verdict in his trial. Smollett was convicted Thursday on five of six charges he staged an anti-gay, racist attack on himself nearly three years ago and then lied to Chicago police about it.
CHARLES REX ARBOGAST, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Actor Jussie Smollett, center, returns to the Leighton Criminal Courthouse, Thursday, Dec. 9, 2021, in Chicago, after the jury notified Cook County Judge James Linn that they have reached a verdict in Smollett's trial.
CHARLES REX ARBOGAST, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Special prosecutor Dan Webb, center, returns to the Leighton Criminal Courthouse, Thursday, Dec. 9, 2021, in Chicago, after the jury notified Cook County Judge James Linn that they have reached a verdict in actor Jussie Smollett's trial.
CHARLES REX ARBOGAST, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Actor Jussie Smollett, center, returns to the Leighton Criminal Courthouse, Thursday, Dec. 9, 2021, in Chicago.
NAM Y. HUH, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Actor Jussie Smollett, second from right, departs the Leighton Criminal Courthouse Wednesday, Dec. 8, 2021, with his mother, Janet, center, and unidentified siblings after Cook County Judge James Linn gave the case to the jury in Chicago.
CHARLES REX ARBOGAST, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Actor Jussie Smollett, right, departs the Leighton Criminal Courthouse Wednesday, Dec. 8, 2021, with his mother, Janet, after Cook County Judge James Linn gave the case to the jury in Chicago.
CHARLES REX ARBOGAST, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Special prosecutor Dan Webb, center, arrives with members of his legal team at the Leighton Criminal Courthouse on Wednesday, Dec. 8, 2021, day seven of the Jussie Smollett trial in Chicago.
CHARLES REX ARBOGAST, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Actor Jussie Smollett, right, arrives with his mother Janet, center, and an unidentified brother at the Leighton Criminal Courthouse on Wednesday, Dec. 8, 2021, day seven of his trial in Chicago.
CHARLES REX ARBOGAST, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Actor Jussie Smollett, right, arrives Wednesday, Dec. 8, 2021, with his mother Janet, center, and an unidentified brother at the Leighton Criminal Courthouse on day seven of his trial in Chicago.
CHARLES REX ARBOGAST, ASSOCIATED PRESS
In this courtroom sketch, special prosecutor Dan Webb, left, cross examines actor Jussie Smollett as Cook County Judge James Linn and members of Webb's team listen Tuesday, Dec. 7, 2021, in Chicago.
CHERYL COOK, ASSOCIATED PRESS
In this courtroom sketch, special prosecutor Dan Webb, left, cross examines actor Jussie Smollett Tuesday, Dec. 7, 2021, in Chicago.
CHERYL COOK, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Actor Jussie Smollett arrives with his mother Janet at the Leighton Criminal Courthouse on Wednesday, Dec. 8, 2021, day seven of his trial in Chicago.
CHARLES REX ARBOGAST, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Actor Jussie Smollett arrives at the Leighton Criminal Courthouse on Wednesday, Dec. 8, 2021, day seven of his trial in Chicago.
CHARLES REX ARBOGAST, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Actor Jussie Smollett, center, arrives with his mother Janet and an unidentified brother left, at the Leighton Criminal Courthouse on Wednesday, Dec. 8, 2021, day seven of his trial in Chicago.
CHARLES REX ARBOGAST, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Special prosecutor Dan Webb arrives Tuesday, Dec. 7, 2021, at the Leighton Criminal Courthouse for day six of actor Jussie Smollett's trial in Chicago.
CHARLES REX ARBOGAST, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Public relations executive Anne Kavanagh, left, looks at attorney Gloria Schmidt Rodriguez, right, and her client, prosecution witness Abimbola Osundairo, as they walk by Opera soprano Lauren Michelle talking to reporters on behalf of actor Jussie Smollett Thursday, Dec. 2, 2021, in the Leighton Criminal Courthouse lobby in Chicago.
CHARLES REX ARBOGAST, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Public relations executive Anne Kavanagh, right, introduces Opera soprano Lauren Michelle to reporters in the lobby of the Leighton Criminal Courthouse to speak on behalf of actor Jussie Smollett Thursday, Dec. 2, 2021, in Chicago.
CHARLES REX ARBOGAST, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Activist Bella BAHHS addresses reporters in the lobby of the Leighton Criminal Courthouse on behalf of actor Jussie Smollett Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021, in Chicago.
CHARLES REX ARBOGAST, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Special prosecutor Dan Webb arrives Tuesday, Dec. 7, 2021, at the Leighton Criminal Courthouse for day six of actor Jussie Smollett's trial in Chicago.
CHARLES REX ARBOGAST, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Actor Jussie Smollett, center, arrives Tuesday, Dec. 7, 2021, with his mother Janet, left, and other family members at the Leighton Criminal Courthouse for day six of his trial in Chicago.
CHARLES REX ARBOGAST, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Actor Jussie Smollett arrives Tuesday, Dec. 7, 2021, at the Leighton Criminal Courthouse for day six of his trial in Chicago.
CHARLES REX ARBOGAST, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Public relations executive Anne Kavanagh, left, prepares Pastor Damon Mack to address reporters in the lobby of the Leighton Criminal Courthouse on behalf of actor Jussie Smollett Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021, in Chicago.
CHARLES REX ARBOGAST, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Public relations executive Anne Kavanagh, left, walks Opera soprano Lauren Michelle to reporters in the lobby of the Leighton Criminal Courthouse to speak on behalf of actor Jussie Smollett Thursday, Dec. 2, 2021, in Chicago.
CHARLES REX ARBOGAST, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Activist Bella BAHHS addresses reporters in the lobby of the Leighton Criminal Courthouse on behalf of actor Jussie Smollett Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021, in Chicago.
CHARLES REX ARBOGAST, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Pastor Damon Mack addresses reporters in the lobby of the Leighton Criminal Courthouse on behalf of actor Jussie Smollett Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021, in Chicago.
CHARLES REX ARBOGAST, ASSOCIATED PRESS
In this courtroom sketch, actor Jussie Smollett, left, is questioned by his defense attorney Nenye Uche, Monday, Dec. 6, 2021, at the Leighton Criminal Courthouse on day five of his trial in Chicago.
CHERYL COOK, ASSOCIATED PRESS
In this courtroom sketch, actor Jussie Smollett takes the stand in his own defense Monday, Dec. 6, 2021, at the Leighton Criminal Courthouse on day five of his trial in Chicago.
CHERYL COOK, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Actor Jussie Smollett, center, arrives with his mother Janet, left, Monday, Dec. 6, 2021, at the Leighton Criminal Courthouse for day five of his trial in Chicago. Smollett is accused of lying to police when he reported he was the victim of a racist, anti-gay attack in downtown Chicago nearly three years ago, in Chicago.
CHARLES REX ARBOGAST, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Actor Jussie Smollett, right, arrives Monday, Dec. 6, 2021, with his mother Janet and unidentified siblings at the Leighton Criminal Courthouse for day five of his trial in Chicago. Smollett is accused of lying to police when he reported he was the victim of a racist, anti-gay attack in downtown Chicago nearly three years ago, in Chicago.
CHARLES REX ARBOGAST, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Special prosecutor Dan Webb arrives in a stiff wind Monday, Dec. 6, 2021, at the Leighton Criminal Courthouse for day five of the Jussie Smollett trial in Chicago.
CHARLES REX ARBOGAST, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Actor Jussie Smollett, right, arrives Monday, Dec. 6, 2021, with his mother Janet and an unidentified brother at the Leighton Criminal Courthouse for day five of his trial in Chicago. Smollett is accused of lying to police when he reported he was the victim of a racist, anti-gay attack in downtown Chicago nearly three years ago, in Chicago.
CHARLES REX ARBOGAST, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Actor Jussie Smollett arrives Monday, Dec. 6, 2021, with his mother Janet at the Leighton Criminal Courthouse for day five of his trial in Chicago. Smollett is accused of lying to police when he reported he was the victim of a racist, anti-gay attack in downtown Chicago nearly three years ago, in Chicago.
CHARLES REX ARBOGAST, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Abimbola Osundairo, walks through the lobby of the Leighton Criminal Courthouse courtroom after a lunch break in the trial of actor Jussie Smollett Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021, in Chicago.
CHARLES REX ARBOGAST, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Actor Jussie Smollett, center, arrives with his mother Janet, left, and other family members at the Leighton Criminal Courthouse for day three of his trial in Chicago on Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021.
CHARLES REX ARBOGAST, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Actor Jussie Smollett, left, arrives with his mother Janet, center, and other family members at the Leighton Criminal Courthouse for day three of his trial in Chicago on Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021.
CHARLES REX ARBOGAST, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Actor Jussie Smollett's defense attorney Nenye Uche heads back to the courtroom Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021, at the Leighton Criminal Courthouse during a lunch break on day three of his client's trial in Chicago.
CHARLES REX ARBOGAST, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Abimbola Osundairo, walks through the lobby of the Leighton Criminal Courthouse courtroom after a lunch break in the trial of actor Jussie Smollett Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021, in Chicago.
CHARLES REX ARBOGAST, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Special prosecutor Dan Webb arrives at the Leighton Criminal Courthouse for day three of the Jussie Smollett trial in Chicago on Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021.
CHARLES REX ARBOGAST, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Special prosecutor Dan Webb arrives Tuesday, Nov. 30, 2021, at the Leighton Criminal Courthouse for day two of Jussie Smollett's trial in Chicago.
CHARLES REX ARBOGAST, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Actor Jussie Smollett arrives Tuesday, Nov. 30, 2021, at the Leighton Criminal Courthouse for day two of his trial in Chicago.
CHARLES REX ARBOGAST, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Actor Jussie Smollett, center, arrives Tuesday, Nov. 30, 2021, at the Leighton Criminal Courthouse for day two of his trial in Chicago.
CHARLES REX ARBOGAST, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Jussie Smollett's brother Jojo, left, reads a prepared statement to reporters upon arrival Tuesday, Nov. 30, 2021, at the Leighton Criminal Courthouse for day two of his brother's trial in Chicago.
CHARLES REX ARBOGAST, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Actor Jussie Smollett, center, arrives with his mother Janet, left, and other family members Tuesday, Nov. 30, 2021, at the Leighton Criminal Courthouse for day two of his trial in Chicago.
CHARLES REX ARBOGAST, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Actor Jussie Smollett arrives with his mother Janet, Tuesday, Nov. 30, 2021, at the Leighton Criminal Courthouse for day two of his trial in Chicago.
CHARLES REX ARBOGAST, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Former Empire actor Jussie Smollett arrives to the Leighton Criminal Court Building for jury selection in his trial on Nov. 29, 2021. Smollett is accused of faking an attack on himself in Chicago 3 years ago.
JOSE M. OSORIO, CHICAGO TRIBUNE
Family members of actor Jussie Smollett depart the Leighton Criminal Courthouse Monday, Nov. 29, 2021, during jury selection in Smollett's trial in Chicago.
CHARLES REX ARBOGAST, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Actor Jussie Smollett walks with family members as they arrive Monday, Nov. 29, 2021, at the Leighton Criminal Courthouse for jury selection at his trial in Chicago.
CHARLES REX ARBOGAST, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Actor Jussie Smollett walks with family members as they arrive Monday, Nov. 29, 2021, at the Leighton Criminal Courthouse for jury selection at his trial in Chicago.
CHARLES REX ARBOGAST, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Actor Jussie Smollett arrives Monday, Nov. 29, 2021, at the Leighton Criminal Courthouse for jury selection at his trial in Chicago.
CHARLES REX ARBOGAST, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Actor Jussie Smollett, background right, walks with family members as they arrive Monday, Nov. 29, 2021, at the Leighton Criminal Courthouse for jury selection at his trial in Chicago.
CHARLES REX ARBOGAST, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Actor Jussie Smollett arrives with his mother Monday, Nov. 29, 2021, at the Leighton Criminal Courthouse for jury selection at his trial in Chicago.
CHARLES REX ARBOGAST, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Actor Jussie Smollett looks back at his mother as they arrive with other family members Monday, Nov. 29, 2021, at the Leighton Criminal Courthouse for jury selection at his trial in Chicago.
CHARLES REX ARBOGAST, ASSOCIATED PRESS
