Prosecutors want 1-year sentence for former Chicago alderman

CHICAGO — Federal prosecutors are seeking a one-year prison sentence for a former Chicago alderman who pleaded guilty to spending cash from a political fund he controlled on personal expenses.

A court memo filed Wednesday shows that U.S. attorneys want Ricardo Munoz — a former six-term 22nd Ward alderman — to be sentenced to one year and a day in prison. He is expected to be sentenced Jan. 5.

Prosecutors said in the memo that a year in prison is “sufficient, but not greater than necessary,” the Chicago Sun-Times reported. Munoz is also expected to pay more than $6,000 in restitution that is “owed to the victim,” they wrote.

Munoz, 57, pleaded guilty in September to stealing nearly $38,000 from the Progressive Reform Caucus. He used the money for personal expenses, including a family member’s college tuition, jewelry, clothing and vacations.

Munoz, who was appointed to the City Council by Richard M. Daley in 1993, served as chairman of the caucus and performed the duties of its treasurer.

He announced his retirement from the City Council in 2018.

