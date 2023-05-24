DANVILLE — A 73-year-old man is facing federal charges after he rammed a car into a planned abortion clinic in an eastern Illinois city and also was trying to set the building on fire, authorities announced Tuesday.
Police arrived at the clinic site in Danville about 4:30 a.m. Saturday to find Philip J. Buyno of Prophetstown stuck inside a car that had backed into the building's entrance and he had several containers filled with gasoline, according to federal prosecutors.
The planned clinic has generated controversy. The Danville City Council voted this month to ban the mailing or shipping of abortion pills even as state Democratic officials have warned that the move violates Illinois law protecting abortion as a fundamental right.
Buyno also faces county criminal charges for the clinic damage. Federal prosecutors charged him with attempted arson of a building used in interstate commerce.
Information on any defense attorneys representing Buyno who could comment on his behalf wasn't immediately available from court records. Buyno's home address provided by prosecutors is about a 200-mile drive to Danville, which is near the Illinois-Indiana state line.
Danville officials have said the building is being renovated as an abortion clinic after Indiana's Republican-dominated Legislature voted last summer to ban abortion. A legal challenge pending before the Indiana Supreme Court has kept the state's ban on hold since September.
"It is to the freedom of the people of Illinois that we are addressing thislaw ," Gov. J.B. Pritzker said May 10, referring to the state's semiautomatic weapons ban, "their freedom to be at the Highland Park parade without getting shot and killed."
Photos: Pritzker sworn in for second term
Former Secretary of State Jesse White is applauded Monday after Gov. J.B. Pritzker thanked him for his years of service and lauded his legacy.
CLAY JACKSON, THE PANTAGRAPH
Gov. J.B. Pritzker claps during his address to the crowd at the Bank of Springfield Center after taking the oath of office for his second term as governor of Illinois on Monday.
CLAY JACKSON, THE PANTAGRAPH
Gov. J.B. Pritzker claps during his address to the crowd at the Bank of Springfield Center after taking the oath of office for his second term as governor of Illinois on Monday.
CLAY JACKSON, THE PANTAGRAPH
Gov. J.B. Pritzker speaks to the crowd at the Bank of Springfield Center after taking the oath of office for his second term as governor Monday, Jan. 9
CLAY JACKSON, THE PANTAGRAPH
Gov. J.B. Pritzker embraces his family after he is sworn in for his second term on Monday at Bank of Springfield Center, 1 Convention Center Plaza, Springfield. The oath was administered by Mary Jane Theis, Chief Justice of the Supreme Court of Illinois, left.
CLAY JACKSON, THE PANTAGRAPH
Surrounded by his family, Gov. J.B. Pritzker shakes hands with Mary Jane Theis, Chief Justice of the Supreme Court of Illinois, after taking the oath of office for his second term as governor on Monday at the Bank of Springfield Center, 1 Convention Center Plaza, Springfield.
CLAY JACKSON, THE PANTAGRAPH
Illinois Supreme Court Chief Justice Mary Jane Theis swears in Gov. J.B. Pritzker for his second term as governor of Illinois on Monday at the Bank of Springfield Center, 1 Convention Center Plaza, Springfield.
CLAY JACKSON, THE PANTAGRAPH
Gov. J.B. Pritzker takes the oath of office for his second term as governor of Illinois on Monday, Jan. 9 at the Bank of Springfield Center, 1 Convention Center Plaza, Springfield.
CLAY JACKSON, THE PANTAGRAPH
Gov. J.B. Pritzker takes the oath of office for his second term as governor with his family beside him on Monday at Bank of Springfield Center, 1 Convention Center Plaza, Springfield. He is sworn in by Mary Jane Theis, Chief Justice of the Supreme Court of Illinois.
CLAY JACKSON, THE PANTAGRAPH
Tiffany Mathis sings "Lift Every Voice and Sing" before Governor J.B. Pritzker takes the oath of office for his second term on Monday at Bank of Springfield Center, 1 Convention Center Plaza, Springfield.
CLAY JACKSON, THE PANTAGRAPH
Mary Jane Theis, Chief Justice of the Supreme Court of Illinois, swears in Gov. J.B. Pritzker for his second term as governor of Illinois on Monday, Jan. 9 at the Bank of Springfield Center, 1 Convention Center Plaza, Springfield.
CLAY JACKSON, THE PANTAGRAPH
Gov. J.B. Pritzker is joined on stage by his wife M.K. Pritzker and two children before taking the oath of office for his second term as governor of Illinois on Monday. Inauguration events were held at the Bank of Springfield Center, 1 Convention Center Plaza, Springfield.
CLAY JACKSON, THE PANTAGRAPH
Lt. Gov. Juliana Stratton walks on stage, waving to the crowd at the Bank of Springfield Center on Monday, before taking the oath of office for her second term.
CLAY JACKSON, THE PANTAGRAPH
Lt. Gov. Juliana Stratton speaks to the crowd after taking the oath of office for her second term on Monday, Jan. 9 at Bank of Springfield Center, 1 Convention Center Plaza, Springfield.
CLAY JACKSON, THE PANTAGRAPH
Secretary of State Alexi Giannoulias speaks Jan. 1 after he was sworn in, becoming the first person to hold the office after Jesse White's 24-year run.
CLAY JACKSON, THE PANTAGRAPH
Secretary of State Alexi Giannoulias points to former Secretary of State Jesse White on Monday at Bank of Springfield Center, 1 Convention Center Plaza, Springfield, after Giannoulias was sworn in.
CLAY JACKSON, THE PANTAGRAPH
Illinois Treasurer Michael Frerichs speaks on Monday at Bank of Springfield Center, 1 Convention Center Plaza, Springfield after his third inauguration.
CLAY JACKSON, THE PANTAGRAPH
Gov. J.B. Pritzker and his wife enjoy a dance at Pritzker's second inaugural ball.
CLAY JACKSON, THE PANTAGRAPH
Gov. J.B. Pritzker and his wife enjoy a dance at Pritzker's second inaugural ball.
CLAY JACKSON, THE PANTAGRAPH
Gov. J.B. Pritzker and his wife enjoy a dance at Pritzker's second inaugural ball.
CLAY JACKSON, THE PANTAGRAPH
Gov. J.B. Pritzker and his wife enjoy a dance at Pritzker's second inaugural ball.
CLAY JACKSON, THE PANTAGRAPH
Gov. J.B. Pritzker and his wife enjoy a dance at Pritzker's second inaugural ball.
CLAY JACKSON, THE PANTAGRAPH
Gov. J.B. Pritzker and his wife enjoy a dance at Pritzker's second inaugural ball.
CLAY JACKSON, THE PANTAGRAPH
Gov. J.B. Pritzker dances with his wife, M.K. Pritzker, during the governor's inauguration celebration at the Exposition Building, Illinois State Fairgrounds in Springfield.
CLAY JACKSON, THE PANTAGRAPH
Gov. J.B. Pritzker dances with his wife, M.K. Pritzker, during the governor's inauguration celebration at the Exposition Building, Illinois State Fairgrounds in Springfield.
CLAY JACKSON, THE PANTAGRAPH
Gov. J.B. Pritzker dances with his wife, M.K. Pritzker, during the governor's inauguration celebration at the Exposition Building, Illinois State Fairgrounds in Springfield.
CLAY JACKSON, THE PANTAGRAPH
Gov. J.B. Pritzker dances with his wife, M.K. Pritzker, during the governor's inauguration celebration at the Exposition Building, Illinois State Fairgrounds in Springfield.
CLAY JACKSON, THE PANTAGRAPH
Gov. J.B. Pritzker dances with his wife, M.K. Pritzker, during the first dance on Monday during the governor's inauguration celebration at the Exposition Building, Illinois State Fairgrounds in Springfield.
CLAY JACKSON, THE PANTAGRAPH
Gov. J.B. Pritzker dances with his wife, M.K. Pritzker, during the first dance on Monday during the governor's inauguration celebration at the Exposition Building, Illinois State Fairgrounds in Springfield.
CLAY JACKSON, THE PANTAGRAPH
Gov. J.B. Pritzker and his wife, M.K. Pritzker, wave to supporters during the governor's inauguration celebration at the Exposition Building, Illinois State Fairgrounds in Springfield.
CLAY JACKSON, THE PANTAGRAPH
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.