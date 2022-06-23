Prosecutors: Chicago man held woman captive for 3 days, attacked her

CHICAGO — A man who worked as a security guard on Chicago's far South Side kidnapped a woman, handcuffed her, chained her in the attic of an abandoned home for three days and sexually assaulted her, prosecutors said Wednesday.

The 36-year-old woman was found May 21 after her calls for help were heard by a person passing by outside, authorities said. Officers entered the building and found the woman, prosecutors said at a court hearing Wednesday in which a judge denied bond for the man.

Members of the Chicago Police Department and the Great Lakes Regional Fugitive Task Force arrested the 44-year-old man Tuesday in south suburban Alsip and charged him with aggravated sexual assault and aggravated kidnapping.

The man and the woman knew each other from times when the man paid the woman for sex, prosecutors said. The man had arranged to meet the woman May 18 at the abandoned house, they said.

The two went to the basement and began arguing, prosecutors said. The man said he was "sick of paying" her for sex, then handcuffed her and dragged her to the attic, they said. He abandoned her there for three days, coming back periodically to sexually assault her, they said.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0