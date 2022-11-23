Pontiac prison on lockdown after 2 workers stabbed

PONTIAC — The Pontiac Correctional Center is on lockdown Wednesday night after two prison employees were stabbed.

According to Naomi Puzzello, public information officer with the Illinois Department of Corrections, an individual in custody assaulted a correctional sergeant and a correctional officer with a homemade weapon early Wednesday afternoon.

Puzzello said the correctional sergeant was transported to a local emergency room by ambulance and was flown to OSF HealthCare in Peoria for further medical evaluation and treatment.

The correctional officer has been treated and released, Puzzello said.

As of 7 p.m. Wednesday, the facility remains on lockdown and no visits are allowed. The incident is under investigation, Puzzello said.

No further information was immediately available.

This story will be updated.