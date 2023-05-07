TINLEY PARK — Police are offering tips on how residents can stay vigilant and prevent being scammed in the wake of an instance in which parishioners at Trinity Lutheran Church in Tinley Park were targeted in a text message scam where the sender pretended to be a member of the clergy or staff with the church.

In the messages, the sender requested parishioners to send gift card information, according to an email from the church. The messages came from one phone number, the church notification said. The church advised members who received the texts to not reply to them.

Tinley Park police Chief Matthew Walsh said police administrators have been preliminarily working with Tinley Park Chamber of Commerce officials to address senior fraud.

Recently, Tinley Park Chamber of Commerce executive director Mary Kay Campbell said she met with a chamber member from a financial institution who stated that scams among senior citizens have been on the rise.

Campbell said chamber officials and police will meet soon about putting together a seminar for seniors on how to stay safe against scam messages.

“It’s something that we really want to address,” Campbell said.

If residents get a message requesting gift card information they should not do that and ignore the messages as a scam, Walsh said.

If the scammer indicated the gifts are required to pay off a debt with an agency or to help a loved one, Walsh said residents could confirm with the business or loved one if that’s true. If there is no immediate answer, residents can call police to confirm if what they are receiving is a scam, he said.

“If it doesn’t seem right, investigate further. They try to play on people’s emotions,” Walsh said.

In Palos Park, police have been actively promoting scam awareness and education.

“Many scammers think of seniors as prime targets because of their retirement savings or because they may live alone,” said Palos Park police Chief Joe Miller in an email in March announcing “senior scam awareness seminars.”

The seminars were a way to make people aware of “tactics fraudsters use to collect personal information, solicit funds, and compromise security,” the news release said.

According to statistics provided by Miller citing the FBI’s recently published Elder Fraud Report, with information and statistics compiled from their Internet Crime Complaint Center, in 2020, the FBI received 791,790 complaints from fraud and scam victims of all ages.

About 28% of the frauds were reported by victims older than 60, reporting losses of $1 billion. This amounted to an increase of $300 million, compared to losses reported by seniors over 60 in 2019. Older adults reported an average loss of $9,175, though 1,921 victims reported losing more than $100,000 in a scam or fraud, Miller reported in a news release.

