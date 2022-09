CHICAGO — A shooting at a southside Chicago park has left two people dead and seven others wounded.

An argument between two groups in Washington Park about 7:45 p.m. Tuesday escalated into an altercation with members of both groups firing shots, police said.

Two men were pronounced dead at hospitals. The wounded range in age from 19 to 46. Each was listed Wednesday in good condition at area hospitals.

Police said they recovered more than 40 shell casings. No arrests have been made.