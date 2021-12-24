Police say Oak Brook mall shooters knew each other

OAK BROOK — Authorities on Friday were investigating what led to a shooting at a crowded Chicago-area mall that left four wounded.

The shootout at the Oakbrook Center in Oak Brook was between two men who apparently knew each other, Oak Brook police Chief James Kruger said. It happened at around 5:45 p.m. Thursday in a outdoor corridor of the mall near an Ann Taylor and Nordstrom store.

The suspected gunman who was in custody underwent surgery for gunshot wounds to his legs and back and was expected to survive, police said. Three women who were bystanders suffered non-life-threatening wounds to their legs or feet and a fourth woman broke her ankle while fleeing, said police.

“This is just a very unfortunate incident that is completely out of character for our area,” Kruger said.

About 100 police officers responded to the mall about 15 minutes west of Chicago. Shoppers and employees took shelter in backrooms of stores as the search for suspects continued.

Police said they recovered two pistols. They hadn’t made a final determination as to how many shots were fired, but witnesses told them they heard as many as 15.

Alex Gay, 23, said she was walking in the mall when she suddenly saw people running. She didn’t hear any gunshots.

“I’m shook up,” Gay said. “It was scary. Everyone was sprinting out of the mall as sirens went over intercom saying, ‘Emergency. Evacuate. Seek shelter.’ I almost got trampled.”

Kruger said police already had increased their presence at the shopping center after a well-publicized looting incident in recent weeks, and that an officer on duty, who heard multiple shots, was able to respond immediately.

“The police department has been taking this very seriously to make sure the mall and our community are being kept safe,” he said.

“Tonight’s isolated incident is extremely upsetting for our shopping center community,” Lindsay Kahn, a spokeswoman for mall owner Brookfield Properties, said in a statement. “We are grateful to our partners at the Oak Brook Police Department for their diligence in leading this developing investigation.”

The mall was open for business on Friday.

The Associated Press and Chicago Tribune contributed to this report.

