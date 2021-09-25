Police officer, man on bus among Chicago shooting victims

 Skip to main content
CHICAGO — A Chicago police officer and a man riding a CTA bus were among at least 10 people wounded in shootings around the city late Friday and early Saturday. At least one man was killed.

The police officer was responding to a call of shots fired in the South Shore neighborhood around 11 p.m. Friday, where officers saw a 25-year-old man lying on the ground who was later pronounced dead. A 15-year-old boy also was injured in the shooting.

Officers heard gunshots fired in their direction and the officer was shot multiple times, police said. She and her partner made their way to a local hospital. The Chicago Sun-Times reported the officer later radioed to fellow officers that she was okay, saying "I'll be back soon."

In a separate shooting, a 37-year-old man was riding a bus in the Irving Park neighborhood when he got in an argument with another man, police said. The second man pulled out a gun and shot the 37-year-old in the hip. Paramedics took him to a hospital in serious condition, the Chicago Tribune reported.

