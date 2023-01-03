 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

topical

Police: Man spray-painted swastikas on Illinois church

  • 0
Josef Stumpfoll

Stumpfoll

WHEATON — A suburban Chicago man has been charged with a hate crime and vandalism for allegedly spray-painting swastikas on a church, authorities said.

Josef Stumpfoll, 35, of Wheeling is accused of painting seven swastikas on the windows of Pathway Community Church in Elmhurst last Friday, the DuPage County state's attorney's office said.

He has been charged with one felony count each of hate crime count and institutional vandalism.

Elmhurst police Chief Michael McLean said Stumpfoll, who was arrested at his home in Wheeling, is a former member of Pathway Community Church.

"It is alleged Mr. Stumpfoll was a prior member and specifically targeted this church," McLean said in a statement.

A judge on Sunday set Stumpfoll's bail at $100,000. It was not immediately clear if he has an attorney who could speak on his behalf.

Stumpfoll is next due in court for his arraignment on Jan. 30 in Wheaton, The (Arlington Heights) Daily Herald reported.

New York Times slammed over 'swastika' crossword on first day of Hanukkah: 'Disgusting'https://nypost
0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News