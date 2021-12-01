Police: Jussie Smollett 'upset' camera didn't record attack

 Skip to main content
Testimony is set to begin Tuesday in the trial of ex-"Empire" actor Jussie Smollett, who prosecutors say staged a homophobic and racist attack in Chicago but whose defense attorney says is "a real victim" of a "real crime."Special prosecutor Dan Webb told jurors during opening statements late Monday that Smollett recruited two brothers who worked with him on the TV show to help him carry out a fake attack in January 2019 because he believed the television studio didn't take hate mail he had received seriously.Smollett then reported the alleged attack to Chicago police, who classified it as a hate crime and spent 3,000 staff hours on the investigation, Webb said. The actor told police he was attacked by supporters of then-President Donald Trump igniting political divisions around the country."When he reported the fake hate crime that was a real crime," Webb said.Defense attorney Nenye Uche said the two brothers attacked Smollett because they didn't like him and that a $3,500 check the actor paid the men was for training so he could prepare for an upcoming music video. Uche also suggested a third attacker was involved and told jurors there is not a "shred" of physical and forensic evidence linking Smollett to the crime prosecutors allege."Jussie Smollett is a real victim," Uche said.Smollett is charged with felony disorderly conduct. The class 4 felony carries a prison sentence of up to three years, but experts have said it's likely that if Smollett is convicted he would be placed on probation and perhaps ordered to perform community service.Webb told jurors Smollett was unhappy about how the studio handled a letter he received that included a drawing of a stick figure hanging from a tree and "MAGA," a reference to Trump's Make America Great Again campaign slogan. Webb said police have not determined who wrote that letter.However, Uche countered that Smollett had turned down extra security when the studio offered it.Webb said Smollett then "devised this fake crime," holding a "dress rehearsal" with the two brothers, Abimbola and Olabinjo Osundairo, including telling them to shout racial and homophobic slurs and "MAGA." Smollett also told the brothers to buy ski masks, red hats and "a rope to make it look like a hate crime," Webb told jurors. The brothers used a $100 bill that Smollett gave them to buy the supplies, Webb said.He said Smollett wanted the attack captured on surveillance video, but the camera he thought would record the hoax was pointed in the wrong direction. He also said the original plan called for the men to throw gasoline on Smollett but that they opted for bleach instead because it would be safer.Whether Smollett, who is Black and gay, will testify remains an open question. But the siblings will take the witness stand.Uche portrayed the brothers as unreliable, saying their story has changed while Smollett's has not, and that when police searched their home they found heroin and guns."They are going to lie to your face," Uche told the jury.Uche also said evidence "will show a tremendous rush to judgment by various police officials," and he said prosecutors' claim about paying for a fake attack by check doesn't make sense."At the end of the day they want you to believe Jussie was stupid enough to pay for a hoax with a check but was smart enough to pay (for supplies) with a $100 bill," he said.As for Uche's suggestion that another attacker may have been involved, buried in nearly 500 pages of Chicago Police Department reports is a statement from an area resident who says she saw a white man with "reddish brown hair" who appeared to be waiting for someone that night. She told a detective that when the man turned away from her, she "could see hanging out from underneath his jacket what appeared to be a rope."Her comments could back up Smollett's contention that his attackers draped a makeshift noose around his neck. Further, if she testified that the man was white, it would support Smollett's statements widely ridiculed because the brothers, who come from Nigeria, are Black that he saw pale or white skin around the eyes of one of his masked attackers.Twelve jurors plus two alternates were sworn in late Monday for a trial that Judge James Linn said he expects to take about one week. Cameras are not allowed inside the courtroom and the proceedings are not being livestreamed, unlike in other recent high-profile trials.Webb was named as special prosecutor after Cook County State's Attorney Kim Foxx's office dropped the original charges filed against Smollett, and a new indictment was returned in 2020. The prosecutor said Monday that testimony will get underway Tuesday with a Chicago police officer taking the witness stand.Jurors also are expected this week to see surveillance video from more

CHICAGO — Jussie Smollett, who is accused of lying to police when he reported he was the victim of racist and homophobic attack in downtown Chicago, appeared troubled when he was told that a surveillance camera did not record the alleged assault, a police detective testified Wednesday.

Chicago police detective Kimberly Murray described how she took a report from the former "Empire" actor the morning of the January 2019 attack at Northwestern Memorial Hospital, where he was being treated for injuries that Murray described as "minor." Smollett said two men — one white and wearing a ski mask, the other he couldn't see — assaulted him as he was returning home after buying a sandwich.

Murray said Smollett — who said he had received a threatening phone call days earlier — refused to hand over his cellphone, which the detective said could help police piece together a timeline of what happened, and he wouldn't consent to giving medical records or a DNA swab.

She also said Smollett was "upset" when she told him a surveillance camera in the area didn't capture the alleged attack because it was pointed away from the scene. Murray said she explained to the actor that the cover on the pod camera makes it impossible to know which way it is pointing.

A lead investigator in the case, Michael Theis, said Tuesday that two brothers who worked with Smollett on the Chicago set of "Empire" later detailed for police how the actor orchestrated the hoax and they participated in it. They said Smollett told them via text message to meet him "on the low," paid for supplies including a clothesline later fashioned into a noose, and took them for a "dry run" in downtown Chicago prior to the alleged attack.

Theis, who is now assistant director for research and development for the Chicago Police Department, said roughly two dozen detectives clocked some 3,000 hours on the investigation, rebutting a defense attorney's statement that they rushed to judgment. He said police were excited when they were able to track the movements of two suspected attackers using surveillance video, cellphone records and reports from ride-sharing services.

Jussie Smollett Trial

Actor Jussie Smollett, center, arrives with his mother Janet, left, and other family members at the Leighton Criminal Courthouse for day three of his trial in Chicago on Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021. Smollett is accused of lying to police when he reported he was the victim of a racist, anti-gay attack in downtown Chicago nearly three years ago. 

"The crime was a hate crime, a horrible hate crime," Theis said, noting Smollett — who is Black and gay — reported that his attackers put a noose around his neck and poured bleach on him.

Defense attorney Nenye Uche has said the brothers attacked Smollett because they didn't like him "because of who he is," and suggested Tuesday that the brothers were homophobic.

Smollett is charged with six counts of felony disorderly conduct for making what prosecutors say was a false police report — one count for each time he gave a report, to three different officers. The class 4 felony carries a prison sentence of up to three years, but experts have said if Smollett is convicted he likely would be placed on probation and perhaps ordered to perform community service.

Police arrested brothers Abimbola and Olabingo Osundairo who, when questioned, said Smollett asked them to stage the attack because he was unhappy about how the TV studio handled hate mail he had received, Theis said. He said investigators checked out the brothers' account — including that the actor picked them up days before the attack and drove them around the neighborhood where he lived and talked about what would happen — and corroborated their version of events using GPS, cellphone records and video evidence. Police found no instance where they concluded the men were lying, he said.

"At the end of the investigation, we determined that the alleged hate crime was actually a staged event," Theis said. The Osundairo brothers were released.

Jurors were shown surveillance video of the brothers buying supplies, including a red hat they told police Smollett wanted them to wear to resemble supporters of then-President Donald Trump, and a piece of clothesline police said was later fashioned into the noose. Jurors also saw a still image from a video that Theis said showed Smollett returning home the night of the alleged attack, with the clothesline draped around his shoulders. The clothesline was wrapped around his neck when officers arrived, Theis said, leading detectives to believe Smollett may have retied it.

Uche has portrayed the Osundairo brothers as unreliable, and said when police searched their home they found heroin and guns. The brothers will testify at trial, but it's unknown if Smollett will.

Uche asked Theis on cross-examination about a homophobic word one of the brothers used. Theis said there was a message containing a slur but that he doesn't know if that makes the man homophobic. Uche also asked Theis if he was aware one of the brothers attacked someone at the TV studio where "Empire" was filmed because he was gay.

"One individual said it happened, but I don't know that it happened," Theis said.

Uche also sought to discredit the police investigation, suggesting detectives ignored possible leads. And he said a $3,500 check the actor paid the brothers was for personal training so he could prepare for an upcoming music video, not for carrying out the hoax, as prosecutors allege. Theis said the memo on the check said it was for "nutrition" and "training."

Uche also has suggested that a third attacker was involved. One area resident said she saw a white man with "reddish brown hair" who appeared to be waiting for someone that night, according to police reports. She told a detective that when the man turned away from her, she "could see hanging out from underneath his jacket what appeared to be a rope."

Under cross-examination, Theis acknowledged that he saw that statement but did not send a detective to re-interview the woman. He said she had seen the man a few hours before the alleged attack and that "the rope was a different color."

