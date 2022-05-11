Police fatally shoot armed man inside suburban Chicago bank

ROMEOVILLE — A SWAT team member fatally shot an armed man inside a suburban Chicago bank branch, authorities said.
The suspect was shot by a Will County SWAT officer and was taken to an hospital, where he was pronounced dead, Romeoville police said.
The suspect had briefly held hostages inside the Fifth Third Bank branch but had released them before the shooting, police said.
The armed man entered the bank at approximately 3:40 p.m. and demanded to speak to police. Eyewitnesses said multiple shots were fired, but it does not appear that anyone was hit by gunfire prior to the SWAT team's arrival.
The incident was not an attempted robbery, police said.
Most popular girl names in the 70s in Illinois
While many women throughout history have achieved amazing things, most little girls’ names are popularized by the stars of the entertainment industry: a child actress who was a beacon of hope during the Great Depression; the title of a popular song; or the name fictional characters gave their baby in a sitcom.
Stacker compiled a list of the most popular baby names for girls in the 70s in Illinois using data from the Social Security Administration. Names are ranked by number of babies born.
So why were so many parents drawn to a few popular names during this groovy decade? The answers vary from name to name but make total sense when you consider the context of the era—after all, names can tell the story of a generation. Radios blaring the melodies Fleetwood Mac may have inspired parents to name their daughters after the band’s keyboardist, Christine McVie, people who came of age during the peace-and-love counterculture revolution may have been attracted to nature-inspired baby names, like Crystal, April, or Heather. Other newborns of the 1970s may have gotten their names from some of the biggest stars of the decade, like Julie Andrews or Carrie Fisher.
Keep reading to see if any familiar girls’ names (or your own!) made our list.
Marlon Lopez MMG1 Design // Shutterstock
#50. Wendy
Wendy is a name of English origin meaning "friend".
Illinois
- Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 2,902
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 119 (#872 most common name, -95.9% compared to the 70s)
National
- Rank: #36
- Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 74,188
Olesia Bilkei // Shutterstock
#49. Tara
Tara is a name of Irish origin meaning "rocky hill".
Illinois
- Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 2,932
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 119 (#872 most common name, -95.9% compared to the 70s)
National
- Rank: #43
- Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 65,075
s_oleg // Shutterstock
#48. April
April is a name of Latin origin meaning "to open".
Illinois
- Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 2,984
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 278 (#425 (tie) most common name, -90.7% compared to the 70s)
National
- Rank: #34
- Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 76,935
Canva
#47. Michele
Michele is a name of Italian origin meaning "Who is like God?".
Illinois
- Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 2,988
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: data not available
National
- Rank: #51
- Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 56,541
Marko Poplasen // Shutterstock
#46. Stacey
Stacey is a name of Greek origin meaning "resurrection".
Illinois
- Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 3,026
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 21 (#2037 most common name, -99.3% compared to the 70s)
National
- Rank: #47
- Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 59,222
Oksana Kuzmina // Shutterstock
#45. Denise
Denise is a name of Greek origin meaning "to be devoted to Bacchus".
Illinois
- Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 3,271
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 185 (#604 (tie) most common name, -94.3% compared to the 70s)
National
- Rank: #53
- Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 55,860
Pixabay
#44. Sara
Sara is a derivation of the name Sarah, of Hebrew origin meaning "princess".
Illinois
- Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 3,298
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 753 (#166 most common name, -77.2% compared to the 70s)
National
- Rank: #50
- Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 56,948
Bodler // Shutterstock
#43. Katherine
Katherine is a name of Greek origin meaning "pure".
Illinois
- Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 3,323
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,269 (#91 most common name, -61.8% compared to the 70s)
National
- Rank: #55
- Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 54,068
Canva
#42. Stacy
Stacy is a name of Greek origin meaning "fruitful or productive".
Illinois
- Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 3,387
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 49 (#1496 most common name, -98.6% compared to the 70s)
National
- Rank: #38
- Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 69,911
Oksana Kuzmina // Shutterstock
#41. Kathleen
Kathleen is a name of Irish origin meaning "pure".
Illinois
- Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 3,408
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 167 (#676 (tie) most common name, -95.1% compared to the 70s)
National
- Rank: #69
- Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 44,851
Black-Photogaphy // Shutterstock
#40. Lori
Lori is a name of English origin meaning "bay laurel".
Illinois
- Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 3,584
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 12 (#2377 (tie) most common name, -99.7% compared to the 70s)
National
- Rank: #32
- Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 77,784
Fuller Photography // Shutterstock
#39. Jill
Jill is a name of English origin meaning "child of the gods".
Illinois
- Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 3,666
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: data not available
National
- Rank: #54
- Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 55,073
FreelySky // Shutterstock
#38. Sandra
Sandra is a name of Greek origin meaning "defender of man".
Illinois
- Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 3,673
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 152 (#730 (tie) most common name, -95.9% compared to the 70s)
National
- Rank: #44
- Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 64,310
Matva // Shutterstock
#37. Erin
Erin is a name of Irish origin meaning "peace".
Illinois
- Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 3,756
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 424 (#293 most common name, -88.7% compared to the 70s)
National
- Rank: #39
- Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 67,911
Lopolo // Shutterstock
#36. Rachel
Rachel is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "ewe".
Illinois
- Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 3,835
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 627 (#203 most common name, -83.7% compared to the 70s)
National
- Rank: #33
- Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 77,777
Oleksiy Avtomonov // Shutterstock
#35. Tiffany
Tiffany is a name of Greek origin meaning "appearance of God".
Illinois
- Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 3,855
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 171 (#653 (tie) most common name, -95.6% compared to the 70s)
National
- Rank: #42
- Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 65,151
Durganand // Shutterstock
#34. Jamie
Jamie is a name of Scottish origin meaning "supplanter".
Illinois
- Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 3,885
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 193 (#582 (tie) most common name, -95.0% compared to the 70s)
National
- Rank: #40
- Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 67,812
Dasha Muller // Shutterstock
#33. Tammy
Tammy is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "palm tree".
Illinois
- Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 4,068
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: data not available
National
- Rank: #23
- Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 98,830
Canva
#32. Cynthia
Cynthia is a name of Greek origin meaning "moon goddess".
Illinois
- Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 4,205
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 262 (#455 (tie) most common name, -93.8% compared to the 70s)
National
- Rank: #31
- Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 80,209
Pixabay
#31. Carrie
Carrie is a name of German origin meaning "free man".
Illinois
- Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 4,235
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 26 (#1910 most common name, -99.4% compared to the 70s)
National
- Rank: #41
- Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 66,837
Canva
#30. Andrea
Andrea is a name of Greek origin meaning "brave".
Illinois
- Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 4,349
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,207 (#97 most common name, -72.2% compared to the 70s)
National
- Rank: #28
- Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 86,433
Surne1shots // Shutterstock
#29. Tina
Tina is a name of English origin meaning "river".
Illinois
- Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 4,401
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 13 (#2320 most common name, -99.7% compared to the 70s)
National
- Rank: #29
- Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 84,757
Monkey Business Images // Shutterstock
#28. Patricia
Patricia is a name of Latin origin meaning "noble".
Illinois
- Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 4,531
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 175 (#637 (tie) most common name, -96.1% compared to the 70s)
National
- Rank: #30
- Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 81,118
Canva
#27. Shannon
Shannon is a name of Irish origin meaning "wise river".
Illinois
- Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 4,547
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 142 (#771 (tie) most common name, -96.9% compared to the 70s)
National
- Rank: #21
- Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 113,805
Natalia Kirichenko // Shutterstock
#26. Maria
Maria is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "sea of bitterness".
Illinois
- Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 4,876
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,102 (#112 most common name, -77.4% compared to the 70s)
National
- Rank: #35
- Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 76,102
Zdenka Darula // Shutterstock
#25. Susan
Susan is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "lily."
Illinois
- Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 4,977
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 114 (#899 most common name, -97.7% compared to the 70s)
National
- Rank: #27
- Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 88,327
Marlon Lopez MMG1 Design // Shutterstock
#24. Karen
Karen is a name of Danish origin meaning "pure".
Illinois
- Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 5,063
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 261 (#458 most common name, -94.8% compared to the 70s)
National
- Rank: #25
- Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 95,185
Canva
#23. Jessica
Jessica is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "God beholds".
Illinois
- Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 5,829
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 853 (#149 most common name, -85.4% compared to the 70s)
National
- Rank: #11
- Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 143,488
pixelheadphoto digitalskillet // Shutterstock
#22. Tracy
Tracy is a name of Irish origin meaning "fighter".
Illinois
- Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 5,831
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 5 (#3152 (tie) most common name, -99.9% compared to the 70s)
National
- Rank: #24
- Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 95,538
Canva
#21. Amanda
Amanda is a name of Latin origin meaning "worthy of love".
Illinois
- Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 5,910
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 361 (#342 most common name, -93.9% compared to the 70s)
National
- Rank: #17
- Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 123,920
phadungsak sawasdee // Shutterstock
#20. Christina
Christina is a name of Latin origin meaning "follower of Christ".
Illinois
- Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 6,129
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 400 (#310 most common name, -93.5% compared to the 70s)
National
- Rank: #16
- Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 125,747
Unsplash
#19. Dawn
Dawn is a name of English origin meaning "daybreak".
Illinois
- Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 6,208
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 22 (#2011 most common name, -99.6% compared to the 70s)
National
- Rank: #26
- Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 92,443
pixelheadphoto digitalskillet // Shutterstock
#18. Christine
Christine is a name of English origin meaning "follower of Christ".
Illinois
- Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 6,511
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 113 (#905 (tie) most common name, -98.3% compared to the 70s)
National
- Rank: #22
- Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 103,241
Natee K Jindakum // Shutterstock
#17. Mary
Mary is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "drop of the sea".
Illinois
- Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 6,541
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 856 (#146 most common name, -86.9% compared to the 70s)
National
- Rank: #15
- Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 126,279
javi_indy // Shutterstock
#16. Sarah
Sarah is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "princess".
Illinois
- Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 6,737
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,500 (#69 most common name, -77.7% compared to the 70s)
National
- Rank: #19
- Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 118,841
Canva
#15. Stephanie
Stephanie is a name of Greek origin meaning "crown".
Illinois
- Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 6,863
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 724 (#174 (tie) most common name, -89.5% compared to the 70s)
National
- Rank: #9
- Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 160,470
Mcimage // Shutterstock
#14. Rebecca
Rebecca is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "servant of God".
Illinois
- Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 6,972
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 589 (#219 most common name, -91.6% compared to the 70s)
National
- Rank: #13
- Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 137,312
Elvira Koneva // Shutterstock
#13. Laura
Laura is a name of Latin origin meaning "bay laurel plant".
Illinois
- Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 7,640
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 327 (#370 most common name, -95.7% compared to the 70s)
National
- Rank: #20
- Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 118,216
Oksana Kuzmina // Shutterstock
#12. Kelly
Kelly is a name of Irish origin meaning "bright-headed".
Illinois
- Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 7,848
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 305 (#389 most common name, -96.1% compared to the 70s)
National
- Rank: #14
- Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 133,568
Africa Studio // Shutterstock
#11. Julie
Julie is a name of Latin origin meaning "youthful".
Illinois
- Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 8,124
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 217 (#536 most common name, -97.3% compared to the 70s)
National
- Rank: #18
- Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 121,949
Liudmila Fadzeyeva // Shutterstock
#10. Elizabeth
Elizabeth is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "god is my oath".
Illinois
- Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 8,424
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 3,509 (#13 most common name, -58.3% compared to the 70s)
National
- Rank: #12
- Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 142,869
Canva
#9. Nicole
Nicole is a name of Greek origin meaning "victory of the people".
Illinois
- Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 9,249
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,180 (#101 most common name, -87.2% compared to the 70s)
National
- Rank: #10
- Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 144,672
photoDiod // Shutterstock
#8. Heather
Heather is a name of Scottish origin meaning "a variety of small shrubs with pink or white flowers".
Illinois
- Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 9,691
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 92 (#1047 (tie) most common name, -99.1% compared to the 70s)
National
- Rank: #8
- Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 203,939
Canva
#7. Angela
Angela is a name of Latin origin meaning "messenger of God".
Illinois
- Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 11,427
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 592 (#217 most common name, -94.8% compared to the 70s)
National
- Rank: #7
- Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 225,222
Dasha Muller // Shutterstock
#6. Melissa
Melissa is a name of Greek origin meaning "honey bee".
Illinois
- Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 11,467
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 655 (#192 most common name, -94.3% compared to the 70s)
National
- Rank: #3
- Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 253,291
Africa Studio // Shutterstock
#5. Lisa
Lisa is a name of English origin meaning "God's promise".
Illinois
- Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 12,496
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 94 (#1036 most common name, -99.2% compared to the 70s)
National
- Rank: #6
- Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 228,676
Malakhova Ganna // Shutterstock
#4. Kimberly
Kimberly is a name of English origin meaning "from the wood of the royal forest".
Illinois
- Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 12,859
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,034 (#121 most common name, -92.0% compared to the 70s)
National
- Rank: #5
- Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 229,112
FamVeld // Shutterstock
#3. Amy
Amy is a name of French origin meaning "beloved".
Illinois
- Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 14,674
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 605 (#210 most common name, -95.9% compared to the 70s)
National
- Rank: #2
- Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 269,009
Pixabay
#2. Michelle
Michelle is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "who is like God?".
Illinois
- Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 14,807
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 819 (#153 most common name, -94.5% compared to the 70s)
National
- Rank: #4
- Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 249,140
Monkey Business Images // Shutterstock
#1. Jennifer
Jennifer is a name of English origin meaning "white shadow, white wave".
Illinois
- Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 32,163
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 578 (#221 (tie) most common name, -98.2% compared to the 70s)
National
- Rank: #1
- Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 581,791
Canva
