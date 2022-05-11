Police fatally shoot armed man inside suburban Chicago bank

ROMEOVILLE — A SWAT team member fatally shot an armed man inside a suburban Chicago bank branch, authorities said.

The suspect was shot by a Will County SWAT officer and was taken to an hospital, where he was pronounced dead, Romeoville police said.

The suspect had briefly held hostages inside the Fifth Third Bank branch but had released them before the shooting, police said.

The armed man entered the bank at approximately 3:40 p.m. and demanded to speak to police. Eyewitnesses said multiple shots were fired, but it does not appear that anyone was hit by gunfire prior to the SWAT team's arrival.

The incident was not an attempted robbery, police said.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0