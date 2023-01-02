Police: 9-year-old boy fatally shot inside his Chicago home

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
CHICAGO — A 9-year-old boy has been fatally shot inside his home on Chicago's South Side, police said.

The boy died at Comer Children's Hospital after being shot multiple times Sunday night, police said.

The Cook County Medical Examiner's Office identified the boy as Jarvis Watts.

"It appears that he suffered from the gunshot wound while inside the residence," Chicago Police Commander Sean Joyce said. "There are multiple children and adults in the house. All of the people who were present at the time are currently being interviewed by our detectives."

An extended family lives inside the home, Joyce said.

It wasn't clear how many gunshot wounds the boy suffered or who fired the shots, Joyce said.

It also wasn't clear whether the shooting was intentional or accidental, but police said it wasn't self-inflicted.

"It's too early to tell about negligence involved," Joyce said.

