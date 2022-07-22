Police: 4, including robbery victim, stabbed on Chicago train

CHICAGO — Four people were stabbed on a Chicago Transit Authority train early Friday after several robbery suspects followed a man onto the train and attacked him before he pulled a knife and fought back, police said.
Chicago police said a 42-year-old man switched from one Red Line CTA train to another about 2 a.m. CDT at the North/Clybourn station when six suspects followed him onto the train, demanded his belongings and attacked him with a knife and a broken glass bottle.
The man, who pulled out his own knife and fought back, suffered several stab wounds and was hospitalized in serious condition, police said.
Three of the six robbers were hospitalized after also being wounded. Police said a 52-year-old man was in serious condition with a stab wound to the neck, a 36-year-old man was in fair condition with cuts to his arm, and a 24-year-old man was stabilized after suffering a stab wound to the back.
The three other attackers were taken into custody, in addition to the three who were hospitalized, police said.
Chicago fire officials said a fifth person, a CTA employee, was taken to a hospital for observation for "anxiety" followed in incident.
CTA was assisting the Chicago Police Department in its investigation, including sharing video from security cameras. CTA said in a statement that, "This kind of violence is absolutely unacceptable, and we applaud the Chicago Police Department for its quick actions to arrest the suspects."
Things to know about coronavirus subvariant BA.5
The highly contagious COVID-19 strain spreads fast
Both federal and local health experts have raised COVID-19 alert levels as the highly contagious COVID-19 variant BA.5 causes both case counts and hospitalizations to climb.
BA.5, an omicron subvariant that is now the dominant strain in the U.S., appears to cause less severe illness than its predecessors, although some people are still at risk, including those who are immunocompromised or over the age of 65.
BA.5 is spreading fast
BA.5 is most similar to BA.2, another omicron subvariant that picked up speed in Texas in March, although it has a few additional mutations on its spike protein, said Dr. Jeff SoRelle, an assistant professor of pathology at UT Southwestern Medical Center.
The mutations make BA.5 harder for the body's immune system to detect at first, even when someone has protection from the COVID-19 vaccine of previous infections.
Symptoms to look out for
A BA.5 infection seems to come with the same symptoms as the original omicron strain, including headache, a sore throat, a runny nose, fever and fatigue.
While the loss of taste and smell were tell-tale signs of COVID-19 infection with the alpha and delta variants, they're much less likely with infections from omicron and its subvariants. A May study from researchers at Virginia Commonwealth University found that chances of smell and taste loss were just 17% for omicron, compared to 50% for the alpha variant.
Vaccines stil offer protection
Even though BA.5 is particularly good at evading immune responses, the COVID-19 vaccine still offers the best protection against severe illness and hospitalization, health experts say.
Kids 6 months to 4 years old can now get a child-sized dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, while anyone age 5 and older can receive a booster dose. People who are older than 50 or are older than 12 and immunocompromised can get a second booster dose at least four months after their first.