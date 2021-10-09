Police: 3 wounded in drive-by shooting after Chicago funeral

CHICAGO — Three people have been wounded in a drive-by shooting after a funeral Friday afternoon in Chicago.
The shooting occurred about 5:40 p.m. Friday in the city's West Englewood neighborhood, according to police.
A 55-year-old man was shot in the shoulder and a 70-year-old man suffered a wound to his hand. Another man also was shot in the shoulder.
No arrests have been made.
