Police: 3 overnight shootings leave 4 dead in Chicago

CHICAGO — Four people have died following three overnight shootings on Chicago's South Side.
A 60-year-old man was fatally wounded about 3:40 a.m. Saturday during an argument with an acquaintance inside a home, WLS-TV reported.
A suspect was arrested a short time later, police said.
A 34-year-old man and a 36-year-old man suffered gunshot wounds to their heads when someone opened fire around 12:15 a.m. Saturday during a gathering in another neighborhood.
Both died at hospitals. The two other shooting victims were listed in good condition at hospitals.
Police say about 30 people were at the location at the time of the shooting. No arrests were made.
A 42-year-old woman also was shot and later died and a 14-year-old boy suffered a gunshot wound to the shoulder in an 8:30 p.m. Friday drive-by shooting.
No arrests have been reported in that shooting.
