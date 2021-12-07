Police: 12-year-old girl injured during shooting in Chicago Loop

A 12-year-old girl was shot while with a group of people in the Loop this weekend, Chicago police said Monday.

The girl had been standing in the 100 block of North Michigan Avenue with a group of people when someone fired a shot in their direction, striking the girl in the back around 8:40 p.m. Saturday, according to a media notification from police.

The girl is being treated at Comers Children’s Hospital where she was listed in serious condition, police said.

No one is in custody and police are investigating the shooting.

The police department also said all full-duty sworn officers will work an extra day “to enhance public safety and address current crime patterns.”

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0