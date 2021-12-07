 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

topical

Police: 12-year-old girl injured during shooting in Chicago Loop

  • 0

A 12-year-old girl was shot while with a group of people in the Loop this weekend, Chicago police said Monday.

The girl had been standing in the 100 block of North Michigan Avenue with a group of people when someone fired a shot in their direction, striking the girl in the back around 8:40 p.m. Saturday, according to a media notification from police.

The girl is being treated at Comers Children’s Hospital where she was listed in serious condition, police said.

No one is in custody and police are investigating the shooting.

The police department also said all full-duty sworn officers will work an extra day “to enhance public safety and address current crime patterns.”

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Here's how many astronauts NASA selects from more than 12,000 applicants

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News